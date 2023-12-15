Generac Holdings (GNRC): A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Is Generac Holdings Poised for a Strong Investment Return?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -2.05%, though it has seen a gain of 2.06% over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.55, investors are contemplating whether the stock is significantly undervalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Generac Holdings, providing insights into its financial health and market positioning. Read on to understand the intrinsic value of Generac Holdings and its potential as a long-term investment.

Company Introduction

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial) is a trailblazer in the design and manufacturing of power generation equipment. The company's portfolio includes standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and innovative clean energy products. With a strong presence in residential, commercial, and industrial markets, the majority of Generac Holdings' sales are generated within the United States. Currently trading at $120.55 per share with a market cap of $7.40 billion, the stock's valuation is a focal point for investors, especially when compared to the GF Value estimate of $273.69, suggesting a significant undervaluation.

1732917738512379904.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure, reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. When the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it indicates potential for higher future returns. Generac Holdings (GNRC, Financial), with its current price of $120.55 and a market cap of $7.40 billion, appears to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, implying promising long-term investment returns that could surpass the company's growth rate.

1732917716014133248.png

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing, assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of permanent loss. Generac Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09 is lower than 91.95% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, Generac Holdings' financial health is deemed fair, which is an important consideration for investors.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over time, is generally less risky. Generac Holdings has maintained profitability for the past decade, with a revenue of $4 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.55 over the last twelve months. The company's operating margin of 8.58% is competitive, ranking better than 58.68% of its industry peers. Its strong profitability is reflected in a GuruFocus ranking of 9 out of 10.

Growth is also a vital factor in valuation. Generac Holdings' average annual revenue growth of 26.3% outperforms 87.58% of the industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 18.3% also ranks favorably, indicating robust growth prospects.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insight into a company's profitability relative to its capital costs. Generac Holdings' ROIC of 6.38 is below its WACC of 13.38, which indicates a potential area for improvement.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings (GNRC, Financial) is currently perceived as significantly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial condition and strong profitability, with growth rates that are commendable within the Industrial Products industry. For a deeper dive into Generac Holdings' financials, investors can explore the 30-Year Financials here.

To identify high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.