Generac Holdings (GNRC): A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -2.05%, though it has seen a gain of 2.06% over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.55, investors are contemplating whether the stock is significantly undervalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Generac Holdings, providing insights into its financial health and market positioning. Read on to understand the intrinsic value of Generac Holdings and its potential as a long-term investment.

Company Introduction

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial) is a trailblazer in the design and manufacturing of power generation equipment. The company's portfolio includes standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and innovative clean energy products. With a strong presence in residential, commercial, and industrial markets, the majority of Generac Holdings' sales are generated within the United States. Currently trading at $120.55 per share with a market cap of $7.40 billion, the stock's valuation is a focal point for investors, especially when compared to the GF Value estimate of $273.69, suggesting a significant undervaluation.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure, reflecting the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. When the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it indicates potential for higher future returns. Generac Holdings (GNRC, Financial), with its current price of $120.55 and a market cap of $7.40 billion, appears to be significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, implying promising long-term investment returns that could surpass the company's growth rate.

Financial Strength

Before investing, assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of permanent loss. Generac Holdings' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09 is lower than 91.95% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, Generac Holdings' financial health is deemed fair, which is an important consideration for investors.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over time, is generally less risky. Generac Holdings has maintained profitability for the past decade, with a revenue of $4 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.55 over the last twelve months. The company's operating margin of 8.58% is competitive, ranking better than 58.68% of its industry peers. Its strong profitability is reflected in a GuruFocus ranking of 9 out of 10.

Growth is also a vital factor in valuation. Generac Holdings' average annual revenue growth of 26.3% outperforms 87.58% of the industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 18.3% also ranks favorably, indicating robust growth prospects.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insight into a company's profitability relative to its capital costs. Generac Holdings' ROIC of 6.38 is below its WACC of 13.38, which indicates a potential area for improvement.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generac Holdings (GNRC, Financial) is currently perceived as significantly undervalued. The company exhibits fair financial condition and strong profitability, with growth rates that are commendable within the Industrial Products industry. For a deeper dive into Generac Holdings' financials, investors can explore the 30-Year Financials here.

