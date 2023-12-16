The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of 2.88% and a 3-month decline of 4.29%. Despite these fluctuations, the company maintains an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.53. This article delves into whether The Cooper's current stock valuation truly reflects its intrinsic value or if it is significantly undervalued. Read on for an in-depth valuation analysis of The Cooper (COO).

Company Introduction

The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial), a formidable player in the U.S. eye care industry, operates through two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. With a comprehensive range of contact lenses and a strong presence in reproductive, fertility, and women's care equipment, The Cooper holds a significant market share. The stock's current price of $335 and a market cap of $16.10 billion are at the forefront of our valuation analysis. This comparison between the stock price and the GF Value, estimated at $480.09, sets the stage for a deeper examination of The Cooper's intrinsic worth.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment for past performance, and future business projections. The GF Value Line suggests a fair trading value for The Cooper's stock. When a stock trades significantly below this line, as The Cooper does, it is considered undervalued, indicating a potential for higher future returns.

Because The Cooper is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, presenting an attractive opportunity for value investors.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with solid financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of capital loss. The Cooper's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.05, which is lower than the industry average, indicating a need for careful consideration of its financial stability. However, The Cooper's overall financial strength is deemed fair, with a GuruFocus rating of 6 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent performance, pose a lower investment risk. The Cooper's 10-year profitability record and an operating margin of 14.25% reflect a strong competitive position within the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The company's profitability rank is an impressive 9 out of 10. However, its growth metrics show mixed results, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate outperforming 51.45% of industry peers, but its EBITDA growth rate falls short, ranking lower than 60.58% of competitors.

ROIC vs. WACC

An essential profitability metric is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC to indicate efficient capital management. For The Cooper, the past 12 months have seen an ROIC of 3.25, below the WACC of 9.68, suggesting room for improvement in capital returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Cooper (COO, Financial) presents a case of significant undervaluation. The company exhibits fair financial health and robust profitability, although its growth is not leading the industry. To gain further insights into The Cooper's financials and determine if this undervalued stock aligns with your investment strategy, explore its 30-Year Financials here.

