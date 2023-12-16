Insider Sell: CEO Andy Nemeth Sells 15,000 Shares of Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)

Author's Avatar

In a notable insider transaction, CEO Andy Nemeth of Patrick Industries Inc (PATK, Financial) sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock on December 6, 2023. This move has caught the attention of investors and market analysts, as insider sales can provide valuable insights into a company's internal perspective.

Who is Andy Nemeth?

Andy Nemeth serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Patrick Industries Inc, a key player in the manufacturing and distribution of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets. With a tenure that has seen the company grow and adapt to market changes, Nemeth's leadership has been instrumental in steering Patrick Industries towards its current market position.

About Patrick Industries Inc

Patrick Industries Inc, traded under the ticker NAS:PATK, is a prominent name in the manufacturing sector, specializing in a wide array of products including laminated panels, cabinetry, hardwood furniture, fixtures, and countertops for the RV and manufactured housing industries. The company also extends its reach into the industrial market, providing high-quality materials for customers in the marine, hospitality, and institutional sectors.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Stock Price Relationship

The insider transaction history for Patrick Industries Inc reveals a pattern of more insider sells than buys over the past year. Specifically, there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys, indicating a potential sentiment among insiders that the stock may be fully valued or that they are taking profits off the table. 1733608662196350976.png The insider's recent sale of 15,000 shares follows a year where Andy Nemeth has sold a total of 39,990 shares and has not made any purchases. This could suggest that the insider is less optimistic about the company's short-term growth prospects or simply diversifying their personal investment portfolio.

Valuation and Market Cap

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Patrick Industries Inc were trading at $87, giving the company a market cap of $1.944 billion. This valuation places the company's price-earnings ratio at 12.96, which is lower than both the industry median of 18.52 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This could indicate that the stock is undervalued based on earnings potential. However, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25, Patrick Industries Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value, which stands at $69.43, is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. 1733608681842470912.png The discrepancy between the current trading price and the GF Value suggests that investors are willing to pay a premium for Patrick Industries Inc shares, possibly due to the company's strong market position and potential for future growth.

Conclusion

The insider sell activity by CEO Andy Nemeth at Patrick Industries Inc, particularly the recent sale of 15,000 shares, provides an interesting data point for investors. While the company's valuation metrics present a mixed picture, with a lower than average price-earnings ratio but a modest overvaluation based on the GF Value, the insider's actions may signal a cautious approach to the stock at current levels. Investors should consider the insider trends, the company's valuation, and their own investment strategy when evaluating Patrick Industries Inc as a potential addition to their portfolio. As always, insider transactions are just one piece of the puzzle, and a comprehensive analysis should include a review of the company's financial health, market position, and growth prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.