HP Inc's Dividend Analysis

Understanding HP Inc's Upcoming Dividend and Historical Payouts

HP Inc (HPQ, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on 2024-01-04, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into HP Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does HP Inc Do?

HP Inc (HPQ, Financial) is a behemoth in the PC and printing markets, having honed its focus on these areas since its split from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in 2015. HP Inc caters to a diverse, global customer base, with a major chunk of its sales coming from outside the U.S. The company has strategically outsourced manufacturing and relies extensively on channel partners for sales and marketing, positioning itself strongly in the commercial sector while also serving consumer markets.

A Glimpse at HP Inc's Dividend History

HP Inc has upheld a consistent dividend payment track record since 1985, with dividends being distributed quarterly. This demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders consistently over time. The historical trend of HP Inc's annual Dividends Per Share can be seen in the chart below, providing a clear view of its dividend stability and growth.

Breaking Down HP Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

At present, HP Inc boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.56% and a forward dividend yield of 3.74%, indicating an anticipation of increased dividend payments in the coming year. The company's three-year annual dividend growth rate stands at 14.20%, which adjusts slightly to 14.00% over a five-year span. Looking at the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate is at a steady 6.10%. These figures contribute to a 5-year yield on cost for HP Inc stock of approximately 6.85% today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Evaluating the sustainability of HP Inc's dividend requires examining the dividend payout ratio, which currently stands at 0.32. This low ratio suggests that HP Inc retains a substantial portion of its earnings, providing a buffer for future growth and potential downturns. Additionally, the company's profitability rank of 8 out of 10, as of the last report, indicates strong earnings potential compared to its peers. The consistent positive net income over the past decade further strengthens the case for HP Inc's dividend sustainability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividend sustainability, robust growth metrics are crucial. HP Inc's impressive growth rank of 8 out of 10 points towards a promising growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 10.40% per annum outperform 67.1% of global competitors. HP Inc's 3-year EPS growth rate of 12.50% per annum surpasses 48.59% of its global competitors, while the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 4.60% outperforms 36.41% of them.

Next Steps

Considering HP Inc's consistent dividend payments, favorable growth rate, low payout ratio, strong profitability, and positive growth metrics, investors may find HP Inc an attractive option for dividend income. These factors not only underscore the company's ability to sustain its dividends but also hint at the potential for future growth. Investors seeking high-dividend yield stocks can utilize tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users to discover similar investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.