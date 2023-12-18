As the stock market opens on Monday, investors are closely monitoring the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, which is expected to provide insights into future interest rate cuts. The week also features other central bank meetings and key economic data releases, setting the stage for potential market volatility.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY, Financial) has made headlines with its announcement to acquire CrownRock, enhancing its Permian basin assets in a deal valued at approximately $12B. The transaction, which is expected to close in Q1 2024, will see Occidental take on new debt and issue common equity, aiming to significantly increase its oil production and generate immediate free cash flow accretion.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM, Financial) experienced a pre-market dip after being removed from the Nasdaq 100 index, along with several other companies including eBay (EBAY, Financial), Align Technology (ALGN, Financial), Enphase Energy (ENPH, Financial), JD.com (JD, Financial), and Lucid Group (LCID, Financial). Conversely, companies like Splunk (SPLK, Financial) and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP, Financial) saw gains as they were added to the index.

Mizuho Securities analyst Haendel St. Juste upgraded Realty Income (O, Financial) and Netstreit (NTST, Financial) to Buy from Neutral, citing attractive valuations and potential earnings growth. The analyst highlighted improving cost of capital and capital rotation into long-duration assets as positive catalysts for the retail REITs sector.

Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded Occidental Petroleum (OXY, Financial) and Devon Energy (DVN) to Overweight, while downgrading Marathon Oil (MRO, Financial) and EOG Resources (EOG, Financial) to Equal Weight. The financial services firm provided a positive outlook for the energy industry in 2024, identifying key stock picks including ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial), Diamondback Energy (FANG, Financial), and Cenovus Energy (CVE, Financial).

Cigna (CI, Financial) shares surged following the abandonment of its merger plans with Humana (HUM, Financial), instead announcing a significant stock buyback program. Macy’s (M, Financial) also saw its shares rally after receiving a buyout offer. On the other hand, several companies like Cogent Biosciences (COGT, Financial), Sphere 3D Corp (ANY, Financial), and Sea Ltd (SE, Financial) faced declines.

BlackBerry (BB, Financial) appointed John Giamatteo as CEO and announced the separation of its IoT and Cybersecurity units into standalone divisions. The company has decided against pursuing an IPO for its IoT business, with Giamatteo taking the helm with immediate effect.

Arbor Realty (ABR, Financial) announced an increase in its share repurchase program, authorizing up to $150 million in stock buybacks. The move reflects the company's confidence in its financial strength and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

New York state is partnering with semiconductor companies to invest $10B in a research facility at the University at Albany, aiming to become a chip-manufacturing hub. Collaborating partners include IBM (IBM, Financial), Micron Technology (MU, Financial), Applied Materials (AMAT, Financial), and Tokyo Electron, with equipment being sourced from ASML (ASML, Financial).

Chinese chip designers, including Tencent (TCEHY, Financial), are promoting their AI chips as alternatives to Nvidia's (NVDA, Financial) offerings, hoping to capitalize on U.S. export restrictions that have impacted Nvidia's sales in China.

Boeing (BA, Financial) announced the appointment of Stephanie Pope as its new executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective January 1, 2024. Pope brings extensive experience from her 29-year tenure at Boeing to her new role overseeing the company's business units.

Gildan Activewear (GIL, Financial) experienced a shakeup with the departure of co-founder Glenn Chamandy, who was replaced by Vince Tyra as CEO. The company did not provide specific reasons for the change, which comes after Chamandy's 40 years of service.

VanEck predicted that Bitcoin (BTC-USD, Financial) will reach a new all-time high by the end of 2024, anticipating a recession in the U.S. economy and the launch of the first spot Bitcoin ETF. The firm also speculated on the outcome of the presidential election, suggesting a potential regulatory shift in the crypto space.

United Parcel Service (UPS, Financial) avoided a potential strike in Louisville by reinstating about 35 workers who were laid off after unionizing. The Teamsters had threatened action, including filing unfair labor practice charges, but the issue has now been resolved.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY, Financial) declared an increased quarterly dividend, raising it by 22.2% to $0.22 per share. The move is in line with the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder returns.