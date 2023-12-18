Enphase Energy (ENPH): A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Truly Undervalued? An Investor's Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial) has recently experienced a daily price decline of -3.88%, with a 3-month loss of -14.32%. Despite the fluctuations, the company boasts an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.97. This raises an important question for value investors: Is Enphase Energy significantly undervalued? The following analysis aims to provide a detailed valuation perspective, encouraging readers to explore the intrinsic worth of Enphase Energy.

Company Introduction

Enphase Energy Inc is a global energy technology company known for its innovative solutions in solar generation, storage, and communication. Its microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market, with a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. The majority of its revenue is generated in the United States. With a current stock price of $103.01 and a GF Value of $346.86, the company appears to be significantly undervalued. This discrepancy between the market price and the estimated fair value suggests a potential investment opportunity.

1734220863936458752.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure to determine the intrinsic value of a stock, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance and growth, and future business performance forecasts. When a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation or undervaluation, which can affect future returns. Enphase Energy's current price suggests it is significantly undervalued, potentially leading to greater long-term returns than its business growth alone might indicate.

1734220846370713600.png

Financial Strength Assessment

Investors must evaluate a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Enphase Energy's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.38 ranks in the lower half compared to its industry peers. Despite this, GuruFocus rates Enphase Energy's financial strength as 7 out of 10, indicating a reasonably robust balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is a crucial indicator of a company's risk profile. Enphase Energy's operating margin of 22.69% is impressive, surpassing 87.16% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability rank is deemed fair by GuruFocus. Moreover, Enphase Energy's growth trajectory is notable, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 50.4%, outperforming 93.96% of the industry. Its EBITDA growth rate of 60.9% also ranks highly, indicating a solid potential for value creation.

ROIC vs. WACC Analysis

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to assess profitability. Enphase Energy's ROIC of 47.7 is substantially higher than its WACC of 12.82, signaling effective cash flow generation and value creation for shareholders.

Final Thoughts on Enphase Energy's Valuation

Considering the fair financial condition, satisfactory profitability, and exceptional growth, Enphase Energy (ENPH, Financial) is estimated to be significantly undervalued. This analysis presents a compelling case for the company's stock as a potential investment. To delve deeper into Enphase Energy's financials, investors can review the 30-Year Financials here.

Discovering High-Quality Investment Opportunities

To uncover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns with reduced risk, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.