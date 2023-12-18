Unveiling Dollar General (DG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Detailed Examination of Dollar General's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -3.84%, contrasting with a slight 3-month gain of 0.57%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.76, investors are contemplating whether the stock is significantly undervalued. This article delves into a valuation analysis to explore this question, inviting readers to consider the comprehensive financial insights that follow.

Company Introduction

Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial), with an extensive presence of over 19,000 locations, is a staple in the rural United States retail landscape. The company is renowned for its economical operations, offering a mix of branded and private-label products at competitive prices. Dollar General's market capitalization stands at $27.90 billion, with sales reaching $38.80 billion. However, a compelling question arises when comparing its current stock price of $127.22 to the GF Value of $273.49, which suggests a significant undervaluation. The following analysis will delve into the financial nuances to unpack Dollar General's intrinsic value.

1734220974749970432.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that determines the intrinsic worth of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance projections. When a stock trades below the GF Value Line, it is often considered undervalued, suggesting a potential for higher future returns. Dollar General (DG, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued, trading at a price markedly lower than the estimated fair value. This valuation indicates that the stock could offer substantial long-term returns above its business growth.

1734220957154865152.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Dollar General's cash-to-debt ratio is a mere 0.02, placing it lower than 94.48% of its peers in the Retail - Defensive industry. This indicates that while the company's financial strength is fair, there are areas of potential concern that warrant careful consideration by investors.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies present less risk, and Dollar General has shown a consistent ability to generate profits, with a robust operating margin of 7.17%. This performance is stronger than 84.24% of competitors in its industry. The company's profitability is reflected in its high ranking of 9 out of 10. In terms of growth, Dollar General's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 15.9% outpaces 83.33% of its industry peers, further underscoring the company's robust financial health.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another measure of profitability. Dollar General's ROIC of 8.77 indicates that it is effectively generating cash flow relative to its invested capital, and with a WACC of 4.47, it's creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Dollar General (DG, Financial) presents a compelling case of being significantly undervalued. The company maintains a fair financial condition, strong profitability, and growth rates that are competitive within the Retail - Defensive industry. To gain a deeper understanding of Dollar General's financial trajectory, one can examine its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.