MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Delving into the Robust Financial Health and Growth Trajectory of MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) has recently garnered attention from the investment community, buoyed by its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $263.27, MarketAxess Holdings Inc has enjoyed a daily uptick of 0.61%, alongside a notable three-month appreciation of 15.84%. An in-depth evaluation, anchored by the GF Score, positions MarketAxess Holdings Inc for significant growth, backed by its solid financial metrics and strategic market positioning.

1734227785880236032.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system from GuruFocus, designed to predict stock performance by evaluating five key aspects of a company's valuation. This system has been backtested from 2006 to 2021, revealing a strong correlation between high GF Scores and superior long-term stock returns. A perfect GF Score of 100 indicates the highest potential for outperformance. MarketAxess Holdings Inc boasts a GF Score of 99, reflecting its exceptional prospects in the market.

Understanding MarketAxess Holdings Inc's Business

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, with a market capitalization of $9.98 billion and sales of $733.2 million, operates at the forefront of electronic fixed-income trading. Since its inception in 2000, the company has specialized in credit-based fixed income securities, including U.S. investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. MarketAxess Holdings Inc has recently expanded into Treasuries and municipal bonds, bolstering its offerings with strategic acquisitions such as LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers. The company's suite of pre- and post-trade services was further enhanced by the acquisition of the Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020.

1734227813013188608.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

MarketAxess Holdings Inc's Financial Strength rating is a testament to its resilient balance sheet and strategic capital management. An Interest Coverage ratio of 791.14 signifies the company's robust ability to meet interest obligations, far exceeding Benjamin Graham's recommended threshold. The Altman Z-Score of 13.4 indicates a low probability of financial distress, while a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.11 showcases MarketAxess Holdings Inc's prudent debt management.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The company's Profitability Rank is exemplary, reflecting its superior ability to generate profits relative to its industry peers. MarketAxess Holdings Inc's financial health is further reinforced by a high Piotroski F-Score, which evaluates the company's profitability, funding, and operational efficiency. Additionally, its Predictability Rank of 5 stars signifies consistent operational performance, instilling investor confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

MarketAxess Holdings Inc's Growth Rank is indicative of its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 12.3% surpasses 60.68% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. The consistent increase in EBITDA over the past years highlights MarketAxess Holdings Inc's growth capabilities.

Conclusion: MarketAxess Holdings Inc's Position for Outperformance

Considering MarketAxess Holdings Inc's formidable financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score underscores the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors seeking similar high-potential opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.