Long-established in the Travel & Leisure industry, Carnival Corp (CCL, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 1%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 18.37%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Carnival Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Carnival Corp a GF Score of 68 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Carnival Corp's Business

Carnival Corp, with a market cap of $23.66 billion and sales of $20.04 billion, is the largest global cruise company, boasting an operating margin of 2.19%. Its portfolio spans across several renowned brands, including Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Additionally, Carnival owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, a level it aims to reach again in 2023.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Carnival Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. With an interest coverage ratio of 0.21, Carnival Corp is positioned worse than 97.13% of 593 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. The esteemed investor Benjamin Graham typically favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least five.

The company's Altman Z-Score is just 0.62, which is below the distress zone of 1.81, suggesting that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.09 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is 4.69, which is worse than 93.08% of 694 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry, suggesting over-reliance on borrowing and vulnerability to market fluctuations. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 11.8, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 86.8% of 621 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Carnival Corp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by an average of 30% per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 89.34% of 769 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market. Lastly, Carnival Corp's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Next Steps

Considering Carnival Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and consider these factors when evaluating the company's future prospects. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium members can find companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

