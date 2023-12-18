Ask Robotti & Co.'s Bob Robotti, Theo van der Meer a Question

GuruFocus is excited to announce an upcoming interview with Bob Robotti, the president and CIO of Robotti & Company, and senior investment associate Theo van der Meer.

Founded in 1983, the New York-based firm has a contrarian investment style. In an effort to exploit the inefficiencies of an “efficient market,” Robotti & Co. invests in smaller, under-followed publicly traded companies that are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value.

Prior to founding the firm, Robotti was a vice president and shareholder of Gabelli & Company Inc. Some of his areas of interest are special situations, energy and home building. He also serves on the boards of directors for real estate company AMREP Corp. (AXR, Financial) and Tidewater Inc. (TDW, Financial), which owns a fleet of offshore support vessels.

Van der Meer has been with the firm since 2012, focusing on small-cap and mid-cap equities as well as special situations.

As of the end of the third quarter, GuruFocus portfolio data shows Robotti's largest holdings are Tidewater, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR, Financial), LSB Industries Inc. (LXU, Financial), Westlake Corp. (WLK, Financial) and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG, Financial).

