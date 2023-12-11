Oracle Corp (ORCL) Reports Solid Growth in Cloud Revenue and Earnings Per Share in Q2 Fiscal 2024

Cloud Services Drive Performance with a 25% Increase in Revenue

56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Oracle Corp (ORCL) announced a 5% increase in total revenue, reaching $12.9 billion.
  • Cloud revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) surged by 25% to $4.8 billion.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share rose by 11% to $1.34.
  • Oracle's total Remaining Performance Obligations exceeded $65 billion.
Article's Main Image

On December 11, 2023, Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company reported a year-over-year increase in total revenue, with significant growth in its cloud services segment. Oracle's Q2 GAAP earnings per share stood at $0.89, while non-GAAP earnings per share reached $1.34, marking an 11% increase in USD and a 9% increase in constant currency.

Financial Highlights

Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial) showcased a robust performance in its cloud services, with Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) revenue jumping by 52% to $1.6 billion and Cloud Application (SaaS) revenue growing by 15% to $3.2 billion. Specifically, Fusion Cloud ERP and NetSuite Cloud ERP both saw a 21% increase in revenue. Despite these gains, cloud license and on-premise license revenues saw a decline of 18% to $1.2 billion.

Non-GAAP operating income rose by 9% to $5.5 billion, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 43%. The company's focus on cloud services was further emphasized by CEO Safra Catz's statement,

Demand for our Cloud Infrastructure and Generative AI services is increasing at an astronomical rate."
Oracle's aggressive expansion plans were highlighted by Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison, who noted the development of new cloud datacenters to meet soaring demand.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share and reported short-term deferred revenues of $8.9 billion. Over the last twelve months, operating cash flow was $17.0 billion, and free cash flow was $10.1 billion. The company's strategic investments in expanding its cloud infrastructure and services are set to cater to the growing demand for cloud solutions.

Financial Statements Analysis

The condensed consolidated statements of operations revealed a 12% increase in cloud services and license support revenues, which totaled $9.6 billion. The balance sheet and cash flow statements further demonstrated Oracle's financial stability and capacity for sustained investment in growth areas.

Market and Analyst Perspectives

Oracle's performance reflects a strong market position, particularly in the cloud sector. The company's financial results and forward-looking statements suggest a positive outlook, with a focus on innovation and customer acquisition. Analysts and investors may view the latest earnings as a testament to Oracle's strategic direction and operational efficiency.

For a detailed breakdown of Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial)'s financials and further insights into their earnings, visit the Oracle Investor Relations website or explore the customer and technical innovation lists provided by the company.

Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial) continues to adapt and thrive in a dynamic technological landscape, with its latest earnings report indicating a clear trajectory of growth driven by its cloud services. As the company expands its cloud infrastructure and embraces emerging technologies like Generative AI, Oracle positions itself as a formidable player in the global cloud computing market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oracle Corp for further details.

