Graham & Doddsville Fall 2023 Newsletter From Columbia Business School

Interviews with professional investors and student ideas

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • An investment newsletter from the students of Columbia Business School.
Article's Main Image

We are pleased to bring you the 48th edition of Graham & Doddsville. This student-led invest-ment publication of Columbia Business School (CBS) is co-sponsored by the Heilbrunn Center for Graham & Dodd Investing and the Columbia Student Investment Management Association (CSIMA). In this issue, we were lucky to be joined by eight investors who have plied their craft across geographies, asset classes, and mar-ket cycles.

We first interviewed Michael Marone and John Rolfe, from Crescent Rock Capital. We discussed their path to investing and “go anywhere” investing philosophy and framework. We also dig into their long positions in KBR Inc. (KBR, Financial), Gerresheimer AG (XTER:GXI, Financial), Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO, Financial), and Sanken Electric (TSE:6707, Financial).

Next, we interviewed Ric Dillon, Jenny Hubbard and Brian Hilderbrand, from VELA Investment Management. We discussed how they are building out VELA, their valuation centric philosophy, and their long ideas on BWXT Technologies (BWXT, Financial), Casey's General Stores (CASY, Financial), and Kirby Corp. (KEX, Financial).

Then, we interviewed Yaron Naymark,founder of 1 Main Capital. We discussed his journey founding 1 Main Capital, the specifics of his investment process, and his long positions in dentalcorp (TSX:DNTL, Financial), IWG (TSXV:IWG, Financial), and Limbach (LMB, Financial).

Finally, we interviewed Kevin Fogarty and Kevin Nichols, ofValue Creators Capital. We discuss their investment philosophy rooted in Graham and Dodd value investing principles, and their long positions in AMETEK (AME, Financial) and Copart (CPRT, Financial).

We continue to bring you stock pitches from current CBS students.

In this issue, we feature the winners of the 2023 Pershing Square Challenge, Sam Hook (‘24), Thomas Schlabach (‘24), Nick Stern ('24), for their long thesis on Lithia Motors (LAD, Financial).

We also feature the winners of the 2023 Darden Investing Challenge, Mario Stefanidis (‘25), Jennifer Ma (‘25), and Takuro Fijuu (‘25) for their long thesis on Paypal Holdings, Inc (PYPYL).

Finally, we feature the winners of the 2023 CSIMA Stock Pitch Challenge, Bhakti Thacker (‘25), April Jiachen Li (‘25), and Julie Zhou (‘25), for their long thesis on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT, Financial).

You can find more in-depth interviews on the Value Investing with Legends podcast,hosted by Tano Santos and Michael Mauboussin, Head of Consilient Research on Counterpoint Global at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and adjunct faculty member at Columbia Business School. Recent interviewees include Tom Gaynor, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Sheldon Stone, John Rodgers, and Nicolai Tengen.

We thank our interviewees for contributing their time and insights not only to us, but to the whole investing community.

G&D Editors

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.