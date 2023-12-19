Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) has recently experienced a notable daily gain of 9%, coupled with a 3-month gain of 20.45%, reflecting a strong performance in the market. However, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $32.94, investors are faced with a critical question: is Broadcom (AVGO) significantly overvalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Broadcom Inc (AVGO), offering a detailed examination to answer this pressing query. Continue reading for an in-depth analysis of Broadcom's intrinsic value and market positioning.

Company Introduction

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial) stands as the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally, boasting a diverse portfolio that extends beyond semiconductors into various software businesses. With annual revenues exceeding $30 billion, Broadcom sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across multiple markets, including wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial. The company's unique position is a result of strategic consolidation, incorporating legacy companies like Broadcom and Avago Technologies, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in the software realm. As we compare Broadcom's stock price of $1029.24 to its GF Value, estimated at $695.9, it's crucial to understand whether this discrepancy indicates an overvaluation or a potential market misjudgment.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that reflects the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. When the stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it suggests an overvaluation, potentially leading to poorer future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line may indicate undervaluation and the possibility of higher future returns. Currently, Broadcom's stock price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, suggesting that the stock may be overvalued.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of permanent loss. The financial strength of a company can be gauged by examining ratios such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Broadcom's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.36, positioning it below 81.61% of its peers in the Semiconductors industry. Despite this, Broadcom's overall financial strength is rated as fair, with a score of 6 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over time, is generally less risky. Broadcom has a commendable track record of profitability, with high profit margins that have been sustained over the past decade. In the past year alone, Broadcom achieved a revenue of $35.80 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $32.94. Its operating margin of 45.93% ranks exceptionally well in the industry, further solidifying its strong profitability status, which GuruFocus ranks at 9 out of 10.

Growth is a pivotal factor in valuation, as it is often correlated with long-term stock performance. A growing business typically creates shareholder value, particularly when the growth is profitable. Broadcom's 3-year average revenue growth rate is commendable, and although its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is not the industry's best, it remains competitive.

ROIC vs WACC

The comparison of a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to assess profitability. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for shareholders. Broadcom's ROIC over the past 12 months is an impressive 25.97, far surpassing its WACC of 10.7.

Conclusion

In summary, while Broadcom (AVGO, Financial) is currently deemed significantly overvalued according to the GF Value, the company maintains a fair financial condition and exhibits strong profitability. Its growth, however, ranks below half of the companies within the Semiconductors industry. For a more comprehensive look at Broadcom's financials, investors are encouraged to review the 30-Year Financials here.

