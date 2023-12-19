Applied Materials (AMAT): Assessing Its Market Valuation

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) recently showcased a daily gain of 5.02%, complementing a 3-month gain of 5.97%, with its Earnings Per Share (EPS) standing at $8.11. Such metrics prompt investors to question whether the stock is fairly valued. To address this, we delve into an extensive valuation analysis, offering insights into the intrinsic value of Applied Materials (AMAT) and its investment prospects.

Company Introduction

Applied Materials is a leading force in the semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment sector, with a market cap of $129.80 billion and sales amounting to $26.50 billion. The company's operating margin stands at an impressive 28.87%, and its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is a robust 33.39%, overshadowing its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 13.58%. With a significant presence in the deposition segment and a clientele that includes industry giants like TSMC, Intel, and Samsung, Applied Materials is a pivotal player in the semiconductor industry.

Comparing the company's share price of $155.14 to the GF Value of $145.2, we initiate a comprehensive examination of Applied Materials' intrinsic value, juxtaposing market performance with calculated fair value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure designed to estimate the true value of a stock. By considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance forecasts, the GF Value Line indicates the stock's ideal trading price. Applied Materials (AMAT, Financial) stands as fairly valued according to this metric, suggesting that its stock price is expected to align closely with the company's business growth rate over the long term. This equilibrium offers a balanced opportunity for investors seeking to match their returns with the company's performance.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of capital loss. Applied Materials' financial strength, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.24, is stronger than 56.82% of its industry peers. This solid financial position, reflected in a GuruFocus financial strength rating of 8 out of 10, lays a foundation for investor confidence.

Profitability and Growth

Applied Materials has demonstrated consistent profitability over the past decade, with an operating margin that outperforms 93.22% of its industry competitors. The company's strong profitability, with a 10 out of 10 ranking, is complemented by its growth metrics. Applied Materials' 3-year average revenue growth rate surpasses 66.02% of the semiconductor industry, indicating a competitive edge in expanding its business.

ROIC vs WACC

Evaluating a company's value creation capabilities involves comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Applied Materials excels in this regard, with an ROIC of 33.39, which significantly surpasses its WACC of 13.58, indicating the company's effectiveness in generating shareholder value.

Conclusion

Conclusively, Applied Materials (AMAT, Financial) is deemed to be fairly valued, reflecting its strong financial condition and robust profitability. The company's growth outstrips over half of its industry counterparts, reinforcing its position as a worthwhile investment consideration. To gain deeper insights into Applied Materials' financials, investors are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.