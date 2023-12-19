Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) recently experienced a daily stock price decline of 2.22%, yet it has seen a 3-month gain of 5.78%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 11.33, investors are keen to understand: is Meta Platforms fairly valued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of Meta Platforms, providing readers with an informed perspective on its current market standing.

Company Overview

Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), the behemoth behind the world's largest online social network, boasts an astounding 3.8 billion monthly active users across its family of apps. Its ecosystem, primarily consisting of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, facilitates a myriad of user interactions. Predominantly an advertising company, Meta Platforms garners over 90% of its revenue from ads, with a significant portion originating from the U.S. and Canada. At its current stock price of $325.35, the company's market cap stands at $836.10 billion. Comparing this to the GF Value of $326.47, we initiate our exploration into whether Meta Platforms is indeed trading at its fair value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it might be overvalued, suggesting potential poor future returns. Conversely, a price well below the line could indicate undervaluation and the possibility of higher future returns. Meta Platforms (META, Financial) currently aligns closely with its GF Value, suggesting a fair valuation. This implies that the long-term return on its stock could parallel the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. Meta Platforms' cash-to-debt ratio of 1.69 may not be the best in its industry, but it still reflects a strong balance sheet, as evidenced by GuruFocus's financial strength rating of 8 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a hallmark of a less risky investment. Meta Platforms excels with a decade of profitability, an impressive operating margin of 28.96%, and a strong profitability rank of 9 out of 10. In terms of growth, the company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 20.6% outperforms a majority of its peers, indicating its potential for value creation for shareholders.

ROIC vs. WACC

An insightful way to gauge profitability is by comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Meta Platforms' ROIC of 21.31 significantly exceeds its WACC of 10.16, indicating efficient cash flow generation and value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Meta Platforms (META, Financial) appears to be fairly valued, with a robust financial condition and strong profitability. Its growth outstrips over half of the companies in the Interactive Media industry. For a deeper understanding of Meta Platforms' financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

