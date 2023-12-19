Endava PLC (DAVA, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -3.36%, yet it has seen a notable 3-month gain of 30.76%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.59, investors are keen to understand whether the stock is significantly undervalued. To shed light on this, we delve into a detailed valuation analysis, inviting readers to explore the intricacies of Endava PLC's financial standing and market positioning.

Company Introduction

Founded in 2006 in the U.K., Endava PLC is at the forefront of digital transformation, offering tailored software solutions primarily to clients in the payments and financial services, technology, media, and telecom sectors. With the majority of its revenue stemming from the U.K. and Europe, Endava PLC stands as a next-generation IT services company. When juxtaposed with the GF Value of $122.11, Endava PLC's current stock price of $67.2 suggests a significant undervaluation, warranting a closer look at its intrinsic value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value, an exclusive metric, indicates Endava PLC's fair intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections. Currently, Endava PLC, with a market cap of $3.90 billion, appears significantly undervalued. The GF Value suggests that a stock trading well below this line is poised for potentially higher future returns, hinting at an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

Financial Strength

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to avoid potential capital loss. Endava PLC's cash-to-debt ratio of 2.44 ranks favorably within its industry, reflecting a robust balance sheet. This financial fortitude, rated 9 out of 10 by GuruFocus, positions Endava PLC as a secure investment.

Profitability and Growth

Endava PLC's consistent profitability over the past decade, coupled with impressive profit margins, underscores its investment appeal. The company's operating margin of 13.02% stands out in its sector, supporting an overall profitability rank of 8 out of 10. Additionally, Endava PLC's revenue growth surpasses that of many peers, signaling a robust growth trajectory.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insight into value creation. Endava PLC's ROIC of 18.19% exceeds its WACC of 13.66%, indicating efficient cash flow generation relative to invested capital—a positive sign for shareholders.

Conclusion

Endava PLC (DAVA, Financial) exhibits all the hallmarks of being significantly undervalued. The company's strong financial condition, robust profitability, and superior growth prospects suggest a favorable long-term investment opportunity. To gain a deeper understanding of Endava PLC's financials, investors are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

