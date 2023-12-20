Franklin Resources (BEN): A Fair Valuation in Today's Market

Understanding the True Market Value of Franklin Resources Inc

Franklin Resources Inc (BEN, Financial) has recently experienced a daily gain of 4.12%, and a modest 3-month gain of 2.84%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.72. Investors may ask: Is the stock fairly valued? To address this question, we delve into a thorough valuation analysis, inviting readers to explore the intricate details of Franklin Resources' market position and financial health.

Company Introduction

Franklin Resources Inc operates as a global investment management organization, offering services to individual and institutional investors. As of October 2023, the company manages $1.335 trillion in assets, diversified across equity, fixed-income, multi-asset/balanced funds, alternatives, and money market funds. Franklin Resources stands out for its global reach, with a significant portion of assets invested in global/international strategies and nearly a third of managed assets from clients outside the United States. A comparison between the current stock price of $26.54 and the GF Value of $26.86 suggests a close alignment, indicating a fair valuation.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates. If a stock trades significantly above the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, suggesting a potential decrease in future returns. Conversely, a stock priced below the GF Value Line could indicate higher future returns. Currently, Franklin Resources (BEN, Financial) appears to be fairly valued with a market cap of $13.10 billion, aligning with the GuruFocus estimate of fair value. This fair valuation implies that the long-term return of Franklin Resources' stock is likely to mirror the company's business growth rate.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to avoid the high risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators like the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can provide insights into financial robustness. Franklin Resources has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.38, ranking below 69.78% of its peers in the Asset Management industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, the company's financial condition is considered fair.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with a history of consistent profitability, tends to be less risky. Franklin Resources has maintained profitability for the past decade, with a 12-month revenue of $7.80 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.72. The company's operating margin of 14.04% is competitive within the industry. With a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, Franklin Resources demonstrates strong profitability.

Growth is another pivotal factor in company valuation. Franklin Resources' average annual revenue growth of 12.3% outperforms 60.22% of companies in the Asset Management industry. Moreover, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 19.1% ranks well among its peers.

ROIC vs WACC

The comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is essential for evaluating profitability. Ideally, a company's ROIC should exceed its WACC, indicating efficient capital utilization. Franklin Resources' ROIC stands at 3.64, while its WACC is at 7.26, suggesting that the company may need to improve its capital efficiency.

Conclusion

In summary, Franklin Resources (BEN, Financial) is currently fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is robust, with growth rates surpassing those of many competitors in the Asset Management industry. For a more detailed look at Franklin Resources stock, interested parties can examine its 30-Year Financials here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
