First Solar (FSLR)'s Market Valuation: A Close Examination

First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -4.25%, adding to a three-month decline of -22.69%. Despite these fluctuations, the company maintains an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.42. Investors are now faced with the question: Is First Solar modestly overvalued? The following analysis aims to shed light on First Solar's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the intricate details of the company's financial health and market position.

Understanding First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial)

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels and systems, leading the market with its innovative thin-film technology. With production lines spread across Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India, First Solar stands as the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. A comparison between its current stock price of $139.9 and the GF Value of $119.7 suggests a modest overvaluation, setting the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's intrinsic value.

The Essence of GF Value

The GF Value is GuruFocus' proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, accounting for historical trading multiples, a unique adjustment factor based on past performance, and estimated future business performance. When a stock's price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it's considered overvalued, which could lead to disappointing future returns. Conversely, prices below this line may indicate undervaluation and potential for higher returns. With a market cap of $14.90 billion, First Solar's current price suggests a modest overvaluation.

Given First Solar's relative overvaluation, investors may anticipate lower long-term returns compared to the company's business growth. The stock's fair value, as estimated by GF Value, incorporates a multifaceted analysis, including the company's historical financial metrics and growth prospects.

Financial Strength of First Solar

Companies with subpar financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To steer clear of such losses, it's crucial to assess a company's financial robustness before investing. First Solar has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.35, ranking above 61.16% of peers in the Semiconductors industry. This strong financial position, with an overall strength score of 9 out of 10, suggests that First Solar is a financially resilient enterprise.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Investing in companies with consistent profitability is less risky, especially those with a track record of sustained profit margins. First Solar has been profitable for 6 out of the past 10 years, with revenues of $3.20 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.42 over the past 12 months. Its operating margin impressively surpasses 73.7% of its industry counterparts. However, growth is equally important for valuation, and First Solar's average annual revenue growth rate of -5.5% does not fare well against industry standards. Despite this, its 3-year average EBITDA growth of 36.7% is commendable, outperforming 68.39% of its industry peers.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Profitability Indicator

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into a company's profitability relative to its capital costs. Ideally, ROIC should exceed WACC. For First Solar, the ROIC is 7.2, which is lower than its WACC of 12.12, indicating a potential challenge in generating cash flow in excess of capital costs.

Concluding Thoughts on First Solar's Valuation

In conclusion, First Solar (FSLR, Financial) appears modestly overvalued when considering its current market price. The company's financial condition is robust, and its profitability is generally fair. Its growth is notable within the Semiconductors industry, suggesting potential for future value creation. For a comprehensive look at First Solar's financials, interested investors can review its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

