ABM Industries Inc (ABM) Reports Q4 and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results; Provides Fiscal 2024 Outlook

ABM Industries Inc (ABM) Announces Revenue Growth and Increased Net Income in Q4; Expands Share Repurchase Authorization

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • ABM Industries Inc (ABM) reported a 4.1% increase in Q4 revenue, reaching $2.1 billion.
  • Q4 net income rose by 29% to $62.8 million, with GAAP EPS up by 32%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 increased by 10% to $144.2 million.
  • ABM expects fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.40.
Article's Main Image

ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial) released its 8-K filing on December 13, 2023, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended October 31, 2023. The company experienced a 4.1% growth in fourth-quarter revenue, achieving $2.1 billion, including 3.8% organic growth. The growth was attributed to strong performances across several segments, particularly Aviation and Technical Solutions.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

ABM's fourth-quarter net income saw a significant increase to $62.8 million, with GAAP EPS rising by 32% to $0.96. Adjusted EPS also grew by 13% to $1.01. The company's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $144.2 million, marking a 10% increase. Despite challenges in the commercial real estate market, ABM's Business & Industry segment posted modest organic revenue growth, demonstrating the company's resilience and strategic positioning.

Annual Performance and Strategic Initiatives

For the full fiscal year 2023, ABM reported revenue of $8.1 billion, a 3.7% increase from the previous year. The company's GAAP net income for the year was $251.3 million, or $3.79 per diluted share, compared to $230.4 million, or $3.41 per diluted share, in the previous year. Adjusted net income for the year was $231.9 million, or $3.50 per diluted share. ABM's adjusted EBITDA for the year was $529.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.8%.

Capital Allocation and Shareholder Returns

ABM's Board of Directors approved a $150 million expansion of the existing share repurchase authorization, demonstrating confidence in the company's financial stability and commitment to delivering shareholder value. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per common share, a 2.3% increase from the prior dividend, marking the company's 231st consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, ABM anticipates adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.40, with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 6.2% and 6.5%. The company expects to face continued labor inflation and challenges in the commercial real estate market but remains focused on winning new business, expanding services with existing clients, and driving operational efficiency through its ELEVATE program.

Conclusion

ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial) has demonstrated solid financial performance in the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023, with strategic initiatives in place to navigate the challenges ahead. The company's commitment to operational excellence and shareholder returns positions it well for continued success in fiscal 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ABM Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.