EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $276.14, EPAM Systems Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0%, marked against a three-month change of 5.07%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that EPAM Systems Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. GuruFocus assigned EPAM Systems Inc the GF Score of 100 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding EPAM Systems Inc Business

EPAM Systems Inc, with a market cap of $15.93 billion and sales of $4.76 billion, operates at an operating margin of 12.07%. As a global IT services firm, EPAM Systems offers platform engineering, software development, and consulting services. With North America accounting for approximately 60% of revenues, EPAM is adept at assisting companies with new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robotics, positioning itself at the forefront of innovation and market demand.

Financial Strength Breakdown

EPAM Systems Inc's Financial Strength rating is a testament to its resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of its capital structure. With an Altman Z-Score of 14.16, EPAM Systems Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. Additionally, a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.04 solidifies its financial health, indicating strategic handling of debt.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of EPAM Systems Inc is impressive, showcasing its superior ability to generate profit compared to its peers. The company's solid financial situation is further confirmed by the Piotroski F-Score, which is based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale measuring profitability, funding, and operating efficiency. EPAM Systems Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

EPAM Systems Inc's high Growth Rank demonstrates its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 27% outperforms 82.13% of companies in the Software industry. Moreover, EPAM Systems Inc has seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 19.8 and a five-year rate of 28.3, highlighting its capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering EPAM Systems Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and growth prospects can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen provided by GuruFocus Premium.

