What's Driving ABM Industries Inc's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

ABM Industries Inc (ABM, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance. With a current market capitalization of $3.31 billion, the company's stock price stands at $50.52. Over the past week, ABM has seen a 4.45% gain, and looking at the past three months, the stock has rallied by an impressive 13.31%. When compared to the GF Value of $53.11, which has slightly increased from the past GF Value of $52.64, ABM is currently considered to be Fairly Valued, a shift from its previous status of being Modestly Undervalued.

ABM Industries: A Leader in Business Services

ABM Industries Inc operates within the business services sector, providing a wide array of integrated facility solutions. These services are spread across various segments including business and industry, aviation, technology and manufacturing, education, and technical solutions. The company's primary revenue stream comes from the business and industry segment, which includes janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services, among others. ABM's main operations are concentrated in the United States, where it has established a significant presence. 1734956591683268608.png

Assessing ABM's Profitability

ABM's Profitability Rank stands at a strong 7 out of 10, indicating a robust position within its industry. The company's operating margin is 4.77%, which is higher than 45.16% of its industry peers. Additionally, ABM's return on equity (ROE) is an impressive 13.52%, surpassing 66.76% of its competitors. The return on assets (ROA) at 4.88% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 7.21% also place ABM ahead of more than half of its industry counterparts. Notably, ABM has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a testament to its consistent performance and business resilience.

Growth Trajectory of ABM Industries

The company's Growth Rank is 6 out of 10, reflecting a balanced growth profile. ABM's 3-year revenue growth rate per share stands at 6.00%, which is better than 53.28% of its industry peers. Over a 5-year period, the revenue growth rate per share is 2.30%, outperforming 45.58% of competitors. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 1.66%, which is more favorable than 20.12% of industry peers. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is a robust 18.60%, and the 5-year rate is 12.90%, both of which are higher than the majority of competitors. These figures highlight ABM's solid growth prospects and its ability to increase earnings over time.

Key Shareholders in ABM Industries

ABM's shareholder base includes notable investors who have demonstrated confidence in the company's potential. Robert Olstein (Trades, Portfolio) holds 272,000 shares, representing a 0.42% share percentage. HOTCHKIS & WILEY follows closely with 262,780 shares, accounting for 0.4% of the shares. Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) also has a significant stake, with 125,069 shares or 0.19% share percentage. These investments by experienced market participants underscore the company's appeal to value investors.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, ABM stands strong with a market cap of $3.31 billion. Its closest competitors include CBIZ Inc (CBZ, Financial) with a market cap of $2.96 billion, LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) valued at $2.05 billion, and First Advantage Corp (FA, Financial) with a market cap of $2.3 billion. ABM's market position and recent stock performance suggest that it is holding its own in the competitive business services industry.

Conclusion: ABM Industries' Market Position and Outlook

In summary, ABM Industries Inc has demonstrated a solid stock performance, with a recent 13.31% gain over the past three months. The company is currently fairly valued according to the GF Value, with a positive shift from being modestly undervalued. ABM's profitability and growth metrics are commendable, particularly in comparison to industry peers. The company's consistent profitability over the past decade, coupled with its growth prospects and the confidence shown by significant shareholders, positions ABM favorably within the business services sector. As it stands against its competitors, ABM's market cap and stock performance indicate a company that is well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the industry.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.