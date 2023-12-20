Charlie Munger on The Inoculated Investor

July 1st, 2011

Pasadena Convention Center

Opening Remarks:

The question after Wesco was bought by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) was who was going to pay for the event today. Charlie decided to pay for it to continue the tradition.

Wesco Merger:

Said he feels like a captain who finally got to the port he had always dreamed of. He believes BRK is the right port for Wesco. About one half of the Wesco shareholders became shareholders of BRK. The contract was disadvantageous for BRK because of the losses recognized in Swiss Re. BRK's stock subsequently went to a price that was so low that Wesco shareholders got more shares than Warren and he had ever intended. He thinks there was a favorable wind at the end though.

Warren and Charlie developed a reputation for doing the right thing. It has worked well to be known for doing the right thing, even when BRK has the power and their partners or counterparties do not.

Quote: How nice it is to have a tyrant's strength and how wrong it is to use it like a tyrant.

Academic Discussion

Charlie didn't think the audience would bear listening to this at the end of the conversation so he put it in the beginning. When you have a complex system, what he calls lollapaloozas can be very impactful. These almost always come from a confluence of factors operating in the same direction, but coming from different academic disciplines—economics, finance, and psychology. He has never cared what disciplines they come from though. It is that they come together to have a large impact that is important.

With lollapaloozas in mind, he wanted to let us know how he approaches things. There is a problem that has bedeviled the economic departments of universities. When economists went to the movie theater, they noticed that Coke and popcorn were priced way too high relative to the prices of these goods elsewhere. There have been millions of man hours devoted to understanding this phenomenon. They understand why first class airplane seats sell for more than coach seats but can't understand—using marginal utility—why candy bars sell for so much at theaters.

Similarly, it is well know that car manufacturers sell a car for $40,000 and then sell you an extra gizmo that costs $20 for $400. When you are paying $40,000 for a car, a $400 charge is so small that people barely even notice it and the seller can extract more money out of customers this way. Nothing can be simpler than what he told us but he can't believe how many academics don't understand this. He then suggested that if you can adopt his tricks and his approach, you can do better than most other people.

He then applied the same approach to something that is far more complex. It became orthodoxy from a Keynesian point of view that you can borrow and print money to ameliorate recessions. The Keynesians believed that recessions would be short and depressions less likely as a result of borrowing and printing money. People became so enamored with this idea that they thought these economics laws were like those of physics.

The Japanese got in trouble because of an idiot boom in real estate. They now have tried everything in the Keynesian book to try to fix that. They have had to deal with 20 years of stasis, which they are uniquely able to handle. They are a nice and polite people. However, Americans and people from most other countries would likely not be able to go through 20 years of stasis. If the “new” laws of economics do not work as well as the professors think they will, Americans will be in trouble.

Of course Keynesian and monetary tricks do not work as well when everyone knows you are playing them. For example, things that worked in the 1930s might not work now. Back then the US had better credit and people did not use the polls to make themselves rich. Meaning, people did not get voted into power and then use their power just to become rich. This is a lollapalooza system.

Next, Charlie provided an explanation of Japan's economic malaise that is not commonly cited. Japan is an export dependent economy. In the late 1980s and 1990s, Japan got huge and credible new competition from China and Korea. They got this because the traditional laws of economics were working well in China and Korea when they adopted something like free market capitalism. The main competitors got more competitive and this impacted Japan substantially. This is an explanation that you never hear. This is why you need to try multiple approaches to solving problems—using checklists.

Additionally, Charlie recently re-read Matt Ridley's The Rational Optimist again. This is a great book. Ridley is absolutely charmed with the way that free market capitalism changed the world. Specifically, he has fallen in love with the idea that the division of labor was the main contributor to this success. He only looks at this explanation though and it is wholly inadequate. There are multiple factors that have made free market capitalism so successful. Even if Stalin were running a pin factory (made famous by Adam Smith in Wealth of Nations) he would get efficiencies out of it. The process of competition between different operations and companies causes the power to be allocated to people who are good and can perform a great service. But, if you just stop there you miss other things. For instance, what happens is that the owner of a business gets “reinforcement” very often. Each time the cash register rings he or she gets an “aha” feeling. There are lots of rewards and punishment in free market capitalism that do not necessarily apply to someone who works for the Department of Agriculture (and can't be fired) or who is a communist in Eastern Europe.

The takeaway is that there are all kinds of problems that are better solved by going through a checklist. This works well in primary medicine too. Only a terrible internist jumps to the first conclusion and sticks to it. (Sadly, this represents about 75% of internists.)

Blue Chip Stamps

He then went on to talk about Blue Chip Stamps, a “doomed” trading stamp company. Almost all of these companies are now dead or almost dead in general. However, when this business was more profitable it produced a large float like a casualty insurance company. What was interesting about the task of investing that float was that BRK only found 3 big things to do in decades with the money: it bought Sees, Buffalo News and control of Wesco. The idea that he and Warren only made 3 moves is interesting given how investment bankers are always pushing people to buy things. It is “boring” to run a business and make sure each restaurant is clean, for example. It is much more fun to look for things to buy. However, almost any data suggests that most shareholders lose with all of these mergers— academic studies prove this. But, BRK shareholders did not lose because he and Warren only did 3 things and were patient. They were able to be patient because they had something else to do with the money. They had the option to buy marketable securities. Most companies don't have this option and the combination of options gave them a respectable repertoire provided that they were patient.

Strangely, the worst thing that could have happened was the purchase of Wesco. The other two businesses they bought were way more profitable. But, even so the Wesco stock went from $5 to $385. Even if starting Microsoft was better financially than buying Wesco, he and Warren don't care. They don't want to fall prey to envy. Envy is stupid because you can't have fun with envy—envy always represents a total net loss. There is always someone doing better than you.

Another advantage to BRK's process was that Warren and Charlie were learning as they went. They didn't understand the power of a great brand until they bought See's Candy. They found that they could raise the price 10-15% each year and nobody cared. This understanding then changed BRK and its investment pattern. We are all ignorant—no one knows enough now to cope with the future. His motto is to pay yourself first—protect your own mind and make it better. You always have to learn. Increasing rationality is a moral duty and it is very important to keep improving as much as you can. That's how he and Warren went at it and it worked well.

They weren't the smartest guys—they were massively ignorant. In fact, many of the major successes of BRK started off with massive failures. For example, they bought one of the 4 major department stores in Baltimore. This was really stupid! But they recognized the mistake, tried to exit, and did. They were able to sell it for what they bought it for, basically. Out of the contacts they made when they bought the department store they were able to buy a niche retailer that made them a lot of money.

Many people graduate from Wharton now and think they know how to do everything—that is a big mistake. What is needed is a lifelong learning process—this is both helpful and a lot of fun. He said that he has had so much fun learning. In fact, it is amusing to see economics professors spending all these man hours on silly problems that he could solve with his left hand even though he never took a class in economics.

The Great Recession

The bubble in America was from a combination of megalomania, insanity and evil on the part of a lot of people in banking—both mortgage and investment banking. Greenspan was a smart man but he overdosed on Ayn Rand at a young age. You can't have total freedom to create gambling games. Much of what crept into investment banking was a gambling game in drag—it was not capital raising. Now, the banks have developed an advantage in derivatives and do not want to give it up. A casino would never give up slots to keep roulette and blackjack. Similarly, the banks don't want to give up their best businesses to save the rest of us from risk. It makes sense that banks don't want to give it up.

Betting on a stock index is like betting on a bucket shop. The banks brought back bucket shops with the derivatives markets. With casinos you have to have parking, bars, restaurants and entertainers. But the banks have a casino with no overhead. The government then allows them to operate with leverage through the repo system. Conservative investment banks went to 30-50x leverage, making small returns on each transaction but making a lot of money in aggregate.

Then, the accounting profession allowed banks to show income and assets that weren't really income and assets. Accountants didn't think they had a responsibility to show the actual mess that could bring down the entire system. The medical system wants to prevent epidemics but the accounting profession does not want to deal with difficult and systemically risky issues—they want to charge more by making everything more complex. This is a contemptible approach. What accounting figures have expressed contrition? What major person in the US has been embarrassed by US accounting? Very few. But one such person is Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan who has written scathing criticisms of the accounting rules in his annual reports.

As an example, bad debt reserves go to zero in a boom. What kind of maniac would think that is good accounting? Only a CPA or a professor of accounting. The rest of us are grown-ups and know that is not good accounting. Paraphrase of a quote from Burke: For all of the folly in the world to prosper and become rampant, all the good and wise men have to do nothing.

Bernie Madoff has shown no contrition. In his mind, he was OK. Most people think the 150 years he got were unfair. Charlie would bet that Dick Fuld does not feel any contrition today either. He totally ruined Lehman Brothers with his megalomania. This is very serious situation because people won't show any shame. You need to have a society with the right rules to stop people from going crazy. There ought to be rules that only allow banks to do simple things with the government's credit. Remember what happened in the S&L business? Bankers are clearly not that wise or disciplined. They go crazy with envy. If the guy down the street is making a lot of money, it is hard not to try to do the same. Major accounting firms starting selling fraudulent tax shelters. But, when they finally got the whistle blown on them, they reluctantly threw out the partners who were involved. However, he never hears anyone saying they feel ashamed. Well Charlie feels ashamed to be in the same race as these people. Wise laws that protect against people doing crazy or evil things are important.

In the cases of Korea and Mexico, investment bankers sold them derivatives and caused those countries and decade old firms to go bankrupt. It is OK if financial companies are a little boring. Some of our best banks gave free checking to get people who couldn't handle credit to sign up, a situation that led to overdrafts and people getting socked with huge fees. The banks also programed the computers to process the biggest check first and that led to even higher fees. The banks are paying for these actions through class auctions suits right now—and they should. Wise laws that constrain the worst activities that people somehow are able to rationalize are very valuable.

You are talking to a Republican who admires Elizabeth Warren. He then said that these comments are not quite as contemptuous as what he wrote in the piece about the people who were at fault for the Great Recession.

Current Investment Scene

The scene is very difficult. Charlie likes the “new normal” concept from Bill Gross of PIMCO and thinks the world is going to be lousy. He said we can't love bonds because yields are so low. Further, with so much trouble, the old tricks no longer working in Japan and Europe, and those countries having an “adult” experience, the world looks lousy. Of course picking some stocks carefully will be profitable. However, these returns will be tempered by the fact that there are consultants, managers, traders, and analysts that cost so much and will take profits from the rest of us. Now people are doing what is basically legalized front running because of their skills in math and with computers. Our university endowment and pension funds are paying for this unfair advantage through lower returns. Even worse, the people with power in public pension plans are working in ways to escalate the size of the pensions. Soon-to-be retirees are manipulating pensions by working a lot of overtime during their last year to make the final year salary abnormally high. From there a police officer who has made $50,000 his entire career can retire with a $100,000 pension. This is evil and wrong.

Charlie said that one of his favorite incidents from history occurred in the days of the Punic Wars. Rome couldn't afford to lose wars because when that happened, people became slaves. But, in this unusual case, Rome paid back 2/3rds of the war debt (in hard money) before the war was over. The emperors kept debasing the currency during the period but the right lesson for us to take away was from the guys who had the discipline to pay back the debt. He doesn't like the message that we can't have tax increases in the US under any circumstance (the current stance of Republicans). But, the other idea that the rich should pay all the tax is equally crazy (the current stance of the Democrats). The rich should pay the majority of the taxes but everyone should pay moderate taxes.

In any case, extreme divisiveness is not good. He remembers real nobility among the American political class in the past. After World War 1 the Allies decided to make the Germans really pay for their transgressions and that decision led to the rise of Hitler. If he had been a little wiser, Hitler's ancestors might still be in charge of the world. Charlie claimed that the Allies won the war because of luck and Hitler's blunders. Fortunately, we learned after World War 1 that we don't want to do things that cause desperation and thus decided not to be vindictive after World War 2. The Germans had put Jews in ovens and the Japanese marched people to death. But, what did we decide to do? We decided to give them money and let bygones be bygones. It was a great decision, especially the Marshall Plan.

Keynes wrote The Economic Consequences of Peace (in 1919—in which he argued for a more generous peace) and people later realized he was right. Consequently, Americans behaved really well at the end of World War 2. It is hard to imagine the same will be true now. The politicians hate one another and he hates to watch it. He is mildly hopeful it could change. But, the current system is dysfunctional and we need change.

The combination of patience and opportunism is important. Charlie had a great grandfather who had a great influence on his life. This man was one of Charlie's only ancestors who became rich. He told Charlie that you have to be ready to take advantage of opportunities to succeed. This is what they do at BRK. They are always ready. You do not want to be timid when great opportunities arise. It is kind of like how most marriages don't work and you may have only one chance to marry the right person.