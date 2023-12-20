Charlie Munger Daily Journal 2013 Meeting Notes, Part 2

Shareholder: Markets are making five year highs, what do you think …

Munger: Well, I'm not shocked that the market goes up after a long period after which ithas gone down, particularly with long-term interest rates that are practically zero. I'm not surprised. That's one of the reasons that they would journalize a bunch of securities and whatnot. That doesn't mean that we've reached the hog-heaven condition for the investor. It just may mean that common stocks are a better bet than long -term bonds, but that doesn't guarantee wonderful results for everybody in common stocks.

I think the idea that everybody is going to have wonderful results from investing is inherently crazy. Nobody thinks everybody is going to have wonderful results from playing poker.

In the end, the wealth of the country is based on the productivity of the country, which only advances so fast. Of course, if you pay more and more people for not working, it's hard to see how that grows the productivity of the country.

Shareholder: You talked about modern institutional money management. How wouldyou contrast that system with what you were doing in the late 1960s, your mindset and how you went about your business?

Munger: Well, there were some delusions we avoided. Other people thought that youhired very intelligent people, who'd worked very hard to learn their trade and taken tests making them certified whatevers, and then you organized them into specialties. One guy would study chemicals, one would study autos, one would study this and that. So, you had 100 different specialists in 100 different fields, all with high IQs and all working very hard, that they could invest in big common stocks using this wonderful system, and gain an advantage over other people.

There's only one trouble with this idea. It doesn't work. It's just too competitive. Too many people are trying to do the same thing. We had a different idea. We always thought that a good investment idea was hard to get, usually, and that by working hard, you might get a few of them.

We never had the idea that just by hiring smart people, we could be good at understanding 5,000 different securities or even 100 different securities. I just had the idea that maybe we could find a few, often enough so it would serve our lifetime needs, and we were patient and we waited and we occasionally made a few investment decisions.

In my personal accounts, guess how many securities transactions I had last year.

Zero

We are not normal.

Can you imagine trying to run an investment management operation with transactions of zero? Anyway, we do have differences, a few decent places. What do the Munger's own? They own Berkshire, they own Costco, and they own a bunch of Asian securities with a guy who's like Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) born again, except he's younger (presume he's talking about Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio)). Do I need more diversification. But if you went to the average school in your district and said, “Is this a suitable investment decision?, they'd say the man who made that decision is crazy. That is not the way to intelligently invest money. I guess I just give all the money back. I didn't do it in the right way.

But it is the right way. It's the other people who are wrong. If you want to get rich, you'll need a few decent ideas, where you really know what you're doing. Then you've got to have the courage to stick with them and take the ups and downs. Not very complicated, and it's very old fashioned. Haven't I described (Rudyard) Kipling's poem, “If?” “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs,” and so on and so on, and if you do this, “You'll be a man, my son.” I think Kipling's poem, If, is a great poem, even if it did come from a man who has somewhat irritated the English departments of the world by also saying, “A woman's only a woman, but a good cigar is a smoke.” He's not politically correct. He was right — So, I'm saying what still works is “if.”

Shareholder

: Quick follow-up there...

Munger: It's very old-fashioned. How could you teach it in business school? They teachthat you have to have reverse rotation, sector rotation, God knows what in the hell they were teaching. I never paid any attention. Zero.

Shareholder: You talk about patience and long periods of dullness.

Munger: Yes.

Shareholder: What did your process look like back then at Pacific Coast StockExchange on a daily basis?

Munger: Oh, we had specialist but somebody else was doing that. I wasn't making thosedecisions. That was just grunt work to make a little money, making a market. In those days, we were opportunistic and needed a few things. When we had a good idea, we went at it rather heavily. Sometimes we would actually trust an individual.

When I went into that deal with Diversified Retail, that was one of the dumbest things that Warren and I ever did. We both went in on four department stores in Baltimore below the liquidating value of the company, Ben Graham style. We bought it half using bank loans from local people. I remember my share. I had 10 percent. It was $600,000.

As the ink dried on the papers, we realized how ghastly the competition was, and how much capital to operate a department store, and that we were not that much better or different from the other stores, and that maybe department stores did not have the world's greatest future. At least we had enough sense to quickly change our minds and managed to scrabble out of that having lost a few hundred thousand dollars out of $6 million we put up.

But in the course of doing that, other opportunities had come to us, and we borrowed the $6 million with no covenant. Now we had a huge panic. So we use all this capital, including the borrowed covenant, to buy all these ridiculously- priced securities, including some of our own. And so that failed, stupid investment, if you traced it through, it's so many billions of dollars of Berkshire stock, you can hardly believe it.

To some extent, it requires scrambling, it requires the ability to change your mind. At least I'd chosen my associate. I thought that I had an associate that thought he could fix this department store. Warren never had one second — The minute he recognized what we were in, we both wanted out, which was the correct solution.

So all these things are lessons to you, but it's this old-fashioned stuff that really works. Now, I don't say it works to create a Money Minute, unless you have one like Mohnish's (Pabrai), which is a copy of the Berkshire Hathaway system down to the last comma.

By the way, he's rich and happy. Look at him.

He copied a good system. How many people do? There are not that many Mohnish's. The system still works. You can even use it to create a money management business. You've got a man right in the front row who demonstrates it can be done.

Shareholder: Could you give an example of an investment decision …

Munger: Well, I don't want to rehash the old investment decisions, but I'll rehash afailure, because I believe in rubbing my noses in failure. Some of this is in Poor Charlie's Almanac. This is one of the dumbest investment decisions I ever made. After I'd wound up (the Munger investing partnership), I was a well to do fellow, but I wasn't, which I really wanted to do. I had enough so I didn't really have to work, but I didn't have enough so I could do any damn thing I pleased.

A guy called me offering me 300 shares of Bell Rich Oil and I had the cash and I said, "Sure, I'll take the listing."

It was selling there maybe a fifth of what the oil companies were. They owned the oil field. So I bought it. Then he called me back and said, "I've got 1,500 more." I didn't have the money on hand. I had to sell something. I think about it and I said, "Hold it for 10 minutes and I'll call you back." I thought about it for 10 minutes and called him back and didn't buy it. Well, Bell Rich Oil sold about for 35 times the price I was going to pay within a year and a half.

If I had made the different decision, the Mungers would be ahead by way of more than a billion dollars, as I sit here now. To count the opportunity cost, it was a real bonehead decision. There was no risk. I could have borrowed. There wasn't the slightest in borrowing money to buy Bell Rich Oil. The worst that would happen was I would get out with a small profit. It was a really dumb decision.

You don't get that many great opportunities in a lifetime. When life finally gave me one, I blew it. So I tell you that story to say you're no different from me. You're not going to get that many really good ones — don't blow your opportunities. They're not that common, the ones that are clearly recognizable with virtually no downside and big upsides.

Don't be too timid, when you really have a cinch. Go at life with a little courage. There's an old word commonly used in the south that I never hear anybody use now, except myself, and that's gumption. I would say what you need is intelligence plus gumption.

Shareholder question on BYD

Munger

: BYD, Portfolio ) is in the back standing up. Portfolio ), come up here. This is the manwho got me into the BYD.

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio): What do you want me to say?

Munger: Like it is. Why did you buy BYD when you did?

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio): It really is a quite unusually talented group of people who were able to manage,to solve a problem like no other group of people I've ever seen. Like all other talented people, they have their ups and downs. But in the first 15 years since BYD was founded, he has 15 years uninterrupted period of time of compounding at about 75 percent annually. It's nearly doubled every year for the 15 years in a row, for the first 15 years, with very, very little capital. They originally maybe $300,000 US, and these money twice, and altogether a few hundred million by the time they reached multiple billions in revenue.

Of course, that growth was accumulated with all sorts of different problems. Some of you who follow the stock, you have seen that in the last few years. And just like they have always done, they have dealt with it just the way it is.

They have put their heads in the sand and solve the problem, one-by-one, and slowly but surely, after three years, they solved most of your problem. They're now back on their feet and strong.

And the speed of which, they really mastered the technology. It's just unprecedented. I've never seen anybody like it. For example, they got into the auto business in 2003, and produced their first car in 2005. That's only seven years ago.

Munger: And they did this with almost no capital.

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio): Little capital.

Munger: And over our objection. [laughter]

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio): They competed with everybody. The Chinese auto market is about as open amarket as any market in the world, better than US. Every auto maker on the whole planet is really competing there. They all have much richer capital base, longer history, well recognized brand name and superior technology. Yet this little company was able to really stand on its feet, and now they're probably selling 500,000 cars a year. But more importantly, they have a mastery of the state of the art technology from the traditional auto while really pioneering all the technology know how's of the new cars and electric cars.

In a few years, all of the BYD cars are likely to be either hybrid, or platinum hybrid or electric, and also equipped with the state of the art technology from the traditional combustion engine, and also promising efficiency.

It is not a normal feat. I cannot find it in any other group in this field.

Munger: The Korean's did the same thing.

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio): The Korean's did it primarily on the traditional auto, and in a term, in a way tocatch up with the traditional auto, but they have not, in a sense, pioneered a new technology pointing in a new direction. They just basically matched everybody else, that surpass in a certain area, but it's no kind of making a new path. They also have a whole bunch of other driven areas that have creditable promises. That was really the reason we're all quite enthused about it.

Munger: These are very unusual people. This is the son of pheasant who got throughengineering school, what with the aid of a brother, and got a PhD in engineering at a young age, and so is a very talented human being. Of course, they are hiring young talented Chinese engineers. They are hiring them by the thousands. How many employees does BYD have now?

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio): About 180,000 people.

Man 4: They are young Chinese. I don't want to compete with 180,000 young Chinese.I'd rather bet with them. Anyway, you ask a question, I think? You'll have it direct from the horse's mouth.

Shareholder Question: I was wondering when the electric car might make it to theUnited States. Can you expand on that?

Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio): Well, they have basically, I think correctly, chosen to focus, and going to treat thecar effort into public transportation. Transportation rather than probably the largest contribution across the emission of pollution, and also they really would utilize the data on the battery, because they are on the road all the time. As far as I can tell, their battery probably has the longest hours on the road as we are speaking. There are probably tens of millions of hours accumulated on the road. Therefore the longer they run, if their batteries are good enough to run for a long time and of course after 30 million miles on the road, they have proved that point.

The longer you ride, the better and superior economics of the electric car has really become. At least in China, the differences of the electricity and the gasoline is about 80 percent off. That actually is here too, and in Europe, the economics are even more superior because of the surplus taxes on gasoline.

Who is the 80 percent of the savings operation? The longer you're on the road, the more savings you have. In fact, if you use for public transportation, for taxis or electric buses, just the saving itself within the several years could've produced multiple cars, given the expectancy of the battery life.

At least the company believes that the battery would last longer than the car itself. If that were the case, they would be able to make multiple...the savings itself would pay for multiple cars within the life. So much so that the Chinese Development Bank recently have committed about 30 billion Chinese dollars in loan to finance a package that people can really pay to zero down. No down payment, to purchase cars and use only the equivalents of gas free cost to pay for the entire mortgage.

They calculate, in the end, they will still make a profit, a large profit. If that becomes successful, it would really lay out a new business model for electrifying public transportation.

Given the air quality of Beijing and all the other cities in China, China has 7 of the 10 worst polluted cities on the whole planet. Public transportation contributes roughly a third of the emission. Electrifying the public transportation with BYD has proved A) doable, B) profitable, and C) actually good and providing enormous social benefit.

This is a line they're correctly pushing in that direction, not only in the US, but not only in China, but all over Europe and all over South and North America. They have several dozen trials going on all over the major capitals of the world, as we're speaking.

Munger: Yes, but tell them about Beijing, because this is very interesting. Beijingprobably has the worst air pollution in the world. People are dying from pollution. Of course, it's a huge metropolitan area. And the net purchases of BYD electric taxis and buses in Beijing is zero.

But we like that, because that leaves a lot to be done. Of course, what happens is the Chinese local governments have enormous autonomy. They favor the people that are providing jobs in Beijing, making standard automobiles.

Yet if more and more people are dying, is that going to last forever?

Our bet would be that one way or another, China will get a lot more electric transportation and public vehicles in its heavily polluted cities. BYD is better at that than other people, and they may have quite the market. There are quite a few Chinese in some big polluted city.

It's a lot like the Daily Journal. It's an upside that you're really not paying for. We bought those little public notice rags, we got an upside that we weren't paying for. That's what we're doing. But that's more than you probably anticipated when you asked the question of BYD, and you had the man in America, who probably knows more about BYD than anybody else, to tell you what you want to know.

That reminds me very much of a man I knew when I first came to California. The name was B. B. Robinson. In the pool operations of the late 1920s, he was a very young man. He scrambled out of the ruin of the great crash with about $10 or $11 million in cash and came out to California, where he spent his life doing heavy drinking and chasing young movie stars. Those days the banks were quite serious about the kind of clients they had. The leading banker took him out to lunch and said, “We're terribly concerned about all this drinking and chasing movie stars and so forth.” B. B. Robinson looked this banker in the eye and he said, “If I were you, I wouldn't worry.” He said, “My municipal bonds don't drink.”

In the sense the Daily Journal is like B. B. Robinson, we may have had a little flurry here of venture capital type investment, but we might actually succeed at it, and if we don't, we still have a lot of municipal bonds that don't drink.

We have assets that if this fails, we're not alone in the world without resources. Yes?

Shareholder: Charlie, you mention this idea of gumption -- also have the courage totake advantage of things. Can you help us understand just a little bit more about how you balance those two, because from that example -- obviously, it would to be aggressive, but there's also the sense that Berkshire's always been much more prudent and cautious than others.

Munger: Well, yes. That's an interesting example. Berkshire, of course, if we behavedlike Rupert Murdoch or somebody — that is, we used all the credit we could get all the way — Berkshire would now own the world.

We have achieved what we've achieved with our hands tied behind our back. The reason for that is, of course, is that we have a fiduciary gene. We know the human faces. We trusted Warren when he was young and trusted me when I was young and so forth. In many cases, it's their main asset in life. We're just not interested in taking a substantial chance of taking a lot of very decent people back to “Go” so we can have one more zero on our net worth at the time, and they put us under the ground where we can't come back anyway.

We're just not going to do it. We are not maximizes in the world of capital -- aggrandizement through aggression. But what I did had no risk.

There are real risks. We didn't know the whole damn world was doomed -- implode in something really serious in the last crisis. Berkshire was not buying hand over fist with its available resources. It was making sure that Berkshire remained through it no matter how awful the conditions got.

Berkshire is a conservative way to face the world. If you want real aggression, why it doesn't play its hand with that much aggression. It does in cinches. But if there's real risk, even though the odds are in our favor, we're not going to play too hard. And that's just the way it is.

What I'm telling you is when it's virtually a cinch, or it's in a gamble you can easily afford, and the odds are way in your favor and you know it for sure -- I'm just saying don't be timid. Gurin never needed that advice. He was never timid.

Shareholder: When Bell Rich Oil goes up 35 times, it's pretty...I imagine myself have alot of regret or debilitating. How does one recuperate from something like that? A big missed opportunity?

Munger: Yeah.

Shareholder: How does one recover from that? How do you end up not dwelling onthat?

Munger: You know what Kipling said? Treat those two imposters just the same -- success and failure. Of course, there's going to be some failure in making the correct decisions. Nobody bets a thousand. I think it's important to review your past stupidities so you are less likely to repeat them, but I'm not gnashing my teeth over it or suffering or enduring it. I regard it as perfectly normal to fail and make bad decisions. I think the tragedy in life is to be so timid that you don't play hard enough so you have some reverses.

Shareholder: You commented on the challenges that the newspaper industry and otherforms of print media. Can you comment on Berkshire's investments in the newspaper industry as of late?

Munger: Well, sure. I'm glad to. The papers that have the best hands economically arethe ones that have a real community acceptance, that are part of the warp and woof of the community, like in the small towns. Those are going down slower and are proving to be better investments than the big city dailies, with the expensive difficulty of carrying great heavy stuff through big cities and so on and so on.

That's by and large what Berkshire is buying — the entrenched, small, local papers. We're trying to buy them, and we don't mind something that is declining. After all, everybody that buys an oil field is buying something he expects to decline in due course to zero. They just expect to make enough money out of it to compensate for the money they're employing.

That's the way we feel about most small newspapers. We think we're very likely to get our money back with a modest rate of return at the worst. And the stuff we're buying. The reason it's available is other people just — the idea of a lousy investment. Doesn't appeal to them. But — we like newspapers.

Who can tell? They have such a wonderful history and make such a wonderful contribution to civilization. I think if you buy them on the basis where you're very unlikely to get hurt very much. We've got a system for managing a lot of very high-grade people, namely the world of people. Let us note. The people were buying you're perfectly decent people who stay on, so we're glad to buy newspapers.

But it's not that newspapers have some fabulous growth, high growth future. Of course, they're an object lesson of the hazards of leverage if you get a big technical development that goes against you. When this alternative technology came in, it just destroyed capital values like you can't believe.

Even the New York Times -- for which you'll soon be paying four dollars or five dollars at an airport if you're not already -- has a pretty modest prospect. I think it will continue to make pretty good money as far ahead as you can see, but I don't it's going to gallop to the heavens or anything like that. There are very few New York Times, just in terms of that a niche, where people won't four dollars or five dollars for it in an airport.

I think newspapers as economic entities have way worse prospects than they used to. Believe me, Berkshire's not buying these things expecting some bonanza. I don't think

there's any foreclosure boom to create a sudden ton of lovely money for all of Berkshire's newspapers. It's a decent investment and it's responsible behavior. We have tons of money. It's just costing us zero to borrow. I don't think there's anything useful to you in our newspaper purchases.

Shareholder: Yeah. Two quick questions about the investment portfolio of DailyJournal. Who's going to manage your investment portfolio when you're not managing it? And the second question is how come you've chosen not to tell us what's in the investment portfolio?

Munger: Well, look. You can figure it out anyway, but we have a general attitude that,we will tell people what we hold and why we do it, because we don't want to buy more. We don't want to sell. We don't want to be talking about our investments any more than we have to. Berkshire does the same thing. You shouldn't be surprised.

End of the day, it is not...If I thought that portfolio needed a lot of management, we wouldn't be having it. Like B. B. Robinson's mom said, “Don't drink.” That portfolio's like to do well when all of us are dead.

Shareholder: In spite of your comment about not knowing who competes with BYDemployees, can you share or do you have to respect the manufacturing ...

Munger: Manufacturing what?

Shareholder: Just the manufacturing industry in this country.

Munger: Well, of course, manufacturing has gotten way more competition than it usedto have -- a lot of it from China. It's been devastating. One of Berkshire's greatest mistakes was when we gave two percent of Berkshire for a wonderful shoe business in Maine, which was the wonderful, most trusted supplier of J. C. Penney and so on and so on. Basically I would say we gave two percent of Berkshire. What we got was hardly anything.

It was a big mistake. On the other hand, it just impaired Berkshire's performance by two percent once in one year out of many, so while we remember the mistake we made in the hope of not repeating it. In the hope of not repeating it, it wasn't that they could deal in terms of the outcome, even though it was a true opportunity cost loss was enormous.

Berkshire got clobbered on a Chinese competition in shoes. Chinese had armies of young people engaged in subsistence agriculture. They were disciplined, organized young people. Sort of a Confucian family ethic and so on. They're not a crazy bunch of hippies. They came into these factories and they learned rapidly how to do a lot of complicated stuff.

The Chinese are very entrepreneurial. For years, they were called the Jews of the Orient. That was a compliment to both people. You take these people who've been hobbled by crazy rulers and a Malthusian trap where they had to just keep working like a goat just to stay alive in terms of calories. And unleash them on modern capitalism. You've got a very powerful force.

Of course, that's an interesting force. It's not easy to make a lot of money in China, just because you have that one insight. After all, all kinds of crazy things can happen. China has its fair share of corruption. It takes talent to do well, but there are powerful forces there that were operating, and that are operating.

I don't think, BYD, anyplace else in the world could have done what it did. To go from no capital and no knowledge, except basic engineering, not related to automobiles. To go from no cars to 600,000 cars a year, I don't they could have done it any place on earth except China. For the right kind of an operator, China creates some remarkable opportunities. But of course, there are never enough of what I call the right kind of an operator.

I don't think Wang Chuanfu hardly ever has worked a week that doesn't have 70 hours of labor in it in his whole life. These are not normal people that make these unusual achievements.

American manufacture. Well, American manufacturing, of course, doesn't sound like Wang Chuanfu, does it?

Not that it isn't good and doesn't have some talent. It hasn't had such hardship. It's a more affluent culture. It's not the same. I do think there's a lot of talent in American manufacturers. I looked at some of these companies; take the Otis Elevator company. They are good at the elevator business. The elevators work. They're serviced and that would be a hard business for somebody to nudge them out of. There's some great imagination in American manufacturers. I don't think we've lost all of our manufacturing business. Even Boeing, which has made some really stupid mistakes will recover and do well.

You're doing something that's difficult. It's creating new airliners from scratch. It's easy to have the first in, but I don't think Boeing is dead as a major manufacturer. They'll solve all their problems.

If you stop to think about it, Boeing has presided in America over a culture that has created whole years, whole series of years, without a single fatality for a passenger on a commercial airliner. That's a huge technical achievement. The achievement part of Boeing hasn't gone away, because they got one big glitch (speaking, I believe, of the recent battery problem).

There's been a lot of renewals in American manufacturing. You've even had some that come back from abroad. It's a great civilization and it has a lot of achievement still in it. But I don't think we'll be making many shoes in America.

Shareholder: I'm just wondering what your thoughts might be on California politics andthe propositions and maybe the marginal tax rates that we face here.

Munger: Well, I think California's policies have been insane. For a state in the UnitedStates not to be user friendly to the elderly rich is a massively stupid thing to do. It's a mistake that's not made by Hawaii. It's not made by Georgia. It's not made by Florida. It's not made by lots of other places. They want to be very user friendly to the elderly rich. Elderly well to do aren't committing any crimes. They don't fill your prisons. They have terrible health, for which the United States government pays. So, you have wonderful employment opportunities for people. They've got money that comes in for sure, which they have to spend. They don't burden the schools, which are very expensive to run.

You're out of your mind to drive out the elderly well to do and California just keeps thinking that the ideal way for the taxes to drive out the elderly rich. This is insane. I live amid the elderly rich, as you can well imagine. I want to tell you that a lot of them are self-centered and lot of them will leave. They've got options. Other elderly rich won't come. A lot of people won't come to open manufacturing plants.

California has insane tax policies in a world where other people are smart. You take this room. How many people realize California operated more like Florida in terms of being friendly? I don't like young people committing a lot of crimes. I don't like huge costs. By and large, I like the elder generation. They behave pretty well so far. I don't want to force out the elderly rich.

I think our policies are stark raving mad. This idea of constantly having people game the system to get money without effort, which happens in workman's compensation insurance and lots of other places, just massive fraud. I believe all that stuff should have been squeezed out and un- encouraged. But the people making money out of the system have huge political power. So, a lot is wrong in California.

On the other hand, a lot is right. I wouldn't move across the street to save my children $50 million. They're entitled to what's left over, so I'm not going to be chased out by California taxes.

I recommend that same course of action to all of you. Let the little darlings have what's left over. But I don't think we should torture our whole life to make our children's life as easy as we can possibly make it. This room, the main difficulty's going to be wemake the children's lives too easy, not that we make it too hard.?

Shareholder: Charlie, in the past the board has offered some book recommendations. Iwonder if they might have books that they might recommend. And yourself?

Munger: Well, I'm reading a physics book that I recommend to everybody. It's called"Something Out of Nothing," which is a...It's one of the most remarkable books I've ever read, and something we all ought to know and practically know. But it's basically...The recent history and outcome in astronomy and astrophysics, and it's utterly fascinating, at least to me. I think some of you will find it interesting. It is the most remarkable story, and it's all happened while we were just sitting around securities.

When I was young, they didn't know why the sun shone. It was Hans Bethe who figured that out. When he did, he figured it out one afternoon. He took his wife out to dinner, and

he said, "You're having dinner with the only guy in the world who knows why the sun shines!"

But there have been dozens of those achievements. “Something Out of Nothing.” It's absolutely fascinating. Of course, what's happened is fascinating, of how something -- how could you have a Big Bang and a whole damn universe appear? I guarantee ya some won't like this book;

Munger: Well, we ordinarily let these things go on way too long, even though we have aboard meeting, because some of you have come a long way, and we'll do that some, but it won't be endless.

Shareholder: Lawrence Krauss (author of the book)

Charlie: Lawrence Krauss, yeah.

Shareholder: I have a question about the government involvement in the economy. It'sobvious that with continuation of QE that government's doing a lot to support the economy and the market and the stock market. What do you think the right role … and involvement, and what do you ?

Munger: Well, you just asked one of the most complicated and interesting questions andone of the most important questions in the whole world. Of course, nobody knows the answer -- just when too much is too much. We know you can't just start printing money to run the whole economy and stopping taxation. At some point on that road, you get a backlash, which causes anguish you don't want to get to. But how far you can go in having these Keynesian benefits and get by with it without risking that backlash, nobody knows for sure. If you're like me, I believe in giving big trouble a wide berth, so I would try and stop a little short on this. Solving my problems by printing money.

Somebody like Paul Krugman, who's overdosed on mathematics, and uses the king's English better than practically anybody alive, so he's very dangerous. He just thinks there's no limit to the amount of -- he wouldn't say that, but he thinks the limit is so far away you don't need to worry about it at all. That is not my view. But nobody knows the answer to that.

Shareholder

: I wanted to see how you see the retail landscape. The future of retail fromyour Costco lens, and how it might be affected...?

Munger: Well, that's a very good question. I think retailing is going to get tougher andtougher and tougher. I don't think Costco is making it easier on others. I think Costco is one of the winners. I'll give you an example. I just got a new tube of toothpaste. I didn't buy it. The man who helps me with the house -- a very nice man -- bought it for me at Costco. I've used the major brands of toothpaste all my life. The brand on this toothpaste is Kirkland.

Costco got one of the major toothpaste manufacturers of the world to make their toothpaste in Costco's tube at a very low price.

This is not good for the Proctors and Gambles and Unilevers of the world, and the Colgates of the world. So, generally speaking, that's one threat.

Then you add the Amazon threat.

Then you add the fact that we have too damn many stores that are the natural over- optimism of both lenders and real estate developers and merchants and so forth.

So, I would say retailing looks tough and dangerous to me. Now, that isn't to say there aren't some people in it that are so good they're going to succeed in spite of everything, like Costco, but I think for ordinary people engaged in retailing, it's a business that's going to have a lot of head winds.

That Amazon system, where you just punch a button and it comes the next day. Don't have to drive through traffic; you don't have to look for a parking spot. You don't have to wait in line.

It's pretty damn simple, so if you got something expensive. I think the Amazon thing is a big cloud, and I think the rise of the Costcos and the Sam's Clubs and so forth, so the Proctor and Gambles of the world keep losing . I think retailing is tough. Don't you? That's why you asked the question.

Shareholder: I think it's really tough, and it's ...

Munger: Yeah.

Shareholder: I'm almost running out of...

Munger: He wanted to hear somebody else say what he already believes. He should goto the Catholic Church.

Shareholder: You described what seemed to me is an unsustainable situation.

Munger: We know there's some limit, don't we? Everybody in the room knows it. Keeppushing that forward and it will eventually blow up in your face.

Shareholder: Most of us admire is how resolute you've been with your investmentphilosophy. Can you talk a little bit on that?

Munger: I don't think I've changed my views on any of those subjects in a long, longtime. It isn't like the first time I've seen collapses, opportunities, craziness, disappointment.

No, I think one of the reasons -- we in our old catechism -- use your head. Of course, we have nothing but contempt for modern portfolio theory and all of this stuff they teach in business schools. One of the blessings that I have. I never went near those crazy people.

By the way, I'd be glad to have any one of them marry into my family. They're nice people. They just have the wrong ideas.

By the way, all their ideas aren't wrong. It's just the ones that are related to portfolio management are wrong.

Being a professional money manager is not so easy. It shouldn't be easy. You're complaining about not having egg in your face; you say you had. Furrow your brow a little bit, and your plan worked.

Shareholder: Hey, Charlie. That gentleman back there on the book recommendation.

Munger: Yeah.

Shareholder: I have a book recommendation, but the story -- it has both humor andmystery attached to it. In effect, you're going to get a Warren Buffet book recommendation here. I've got this email the other day from Todd Combs. He said, "Warren gave me a copy of this book yesterday, and I just finished it. And would recommend you read it as well." The name of the book is The Outsiders. I had a member of my staff buy that. I'll get to that. Give me a moment.

I had a member of my staff buy the book from Amazon, and the book arrived.

Rather -- how unusual a book for Warren Buffet to recommend, but I thought maybe he's getting more like Charlie. Charlie is always reading very interesting, unconventional non-business books.

Well, this is really an unconventional book. This is about a group of lower class students who are being bullied by very high -class rich students. I thought, Wow! Warren Buffet's really branching out in his reading. But two days later in the mail, I got a book from the author, Mr. Thorndike. A book called The Outsiders. It's a book about Henry Singleton and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

All these different business people who operate outside the normal conventional approaches to business. So the mystery was solved. I emailed back the author of the book and I said, "There may be other people who are going to make the same mistake I did. Maybe you should get with your publisher and figure out how to make sure Amazon makes it clear to people looking for The Outsiders that they don't get confused; By the way, would anybody like this?

Munger: That book by Thorndike is quite an interesting book, because he describescompanies and their CEOs who had utterly remarkable records and there's some common threads.

They were a very unusual bunch of people, many of whom I knew personally.

These were not normal people. They were Henry Singleton and Tom Murphy and so on. That is a very good book for you investment types. It's really very, very interesting. I think that there's one category that's not -- no, it's too much, but most people. The ideal investment in many respects is one where anybody who owned it could make a lot more money with no risk simply by raising prices. You say that there can't be suchopportunities lying around anymore than there'd be lots of $100 bills lying around unpicked up on the streets. How could there be?

But if you read that book, you'll realize that in the early days of network television, it was a cinch. All they had to do was sit there and keep raising the prices. Then you make huge amounts of money.

But the main thing was you were sitting in a place where all you had to do was sit there with your network television station, keep raising the prices. And there are such opportunities, and you may find a few of them in your lifetime. If you can identify them, it's some of the easiest money that there is.

That happened to us with See's Candy. When we bought See's Candy, we knew it was a marvelous business -- well run and made a nice candy, but we had no idea it was selling at $1.95 a pound. And we had no idea that we could just keep raising the prices, year after year after year by large amounts. And the earnings would keep going up or staying the same.

And See's Candy grew -- many years it's yielded more than 300 percent per annum than what we paid for the whole company. Partly, people just don't care if it goes up an extra 25 cents a pound, because it's a gift item and they love the candy. There's no price reference. Warren and I did not realize that pricing power existed. We found out by having a little gumption and doing.

There again, other factors made the company worth what we paid for it, and this extra opportunity we didn't pay for. It was these little public notice rags that Jerry bought. There was a possibility of having a bonanza if certain things happen. And a given fact that thing had no price resistance to speak of. We could have a bonanza and lo and behold, we did.

And of course, I would argue that we wouldn't have bought Coca Cola as early as we did if we hadn't had the experience with See's Candy. We just learn through doing how powerful some brands were. And so, I recommend to you people the same idea.

It probably took some gumption to buy See's Candy. We didn't know anything about the candy; we didn't have anybody that knew how to run it for sure. But the gumption to think of the bonanza that's been brought.

OK, We are going to have a director's meeting. I have done my duty for you groupies.