Charlie Munger Daily Journal 2016 Annual Meeting, Part 1

Charlie Discussing Daily Journal's Business:

So we had this newspaper which formally had monopolistic qualities, and like many newspapers, it was a fine business. It required some management, but it was fool proof. And of course the world changed for us, as for other newspapers. A million a year pre-taxes is what we have left. In other words, whether we'll keep going down or hold there I don't know. But if you're holding this stock because you want that newspaper to come back to its former glory, I've suspect you've developed some sort of different rational.

What we did as we were in the same position as other newspapers were in where they were shrinking towards oblivion, was we made a lot of money out of the foreclosure boom. We had more than 80% of the foreclosure notice business, and it was like being an undertaker in a plague year. It provided huge prosperity for us, coming at a timewhen everyone else was in total agony. Well that gave us a lot of money and we used that money to buy securities at low prices during the panic.

Aided by that peculiar response to the deterioration of our newspaper business we have entered the software business. And that has been a slow expensive troublesome thing. Now we have written off practically everything we spent on it. And we had plenty of taxable income to do that with. What's happened now is that we now have more software revenues than we have print revenues. And that business is way better. Now it's not doing better in terms of reported earnings, but on the sales field, we're just keep doing better and better and better because our product, we honestly believe, is way better than our main competitors. And there's a endless market for software in these (publications). District Attorneys, Adoption Agencies, Courts, etc. You could hardly imagine anything more sure to keep flourishing and to keep needing more and better software systems.

Now it's agony to do business with a whole bunch of public bodies and their consultants and their bureaucracies and so on. And it's such agony that a lot of big companies that are in software don't come near it. If you're Microsoft, you're use to easy money. And this just looks like agony. The really big boys find our niche in the software market such absolute agony that they tend to stay out of it. And I think our products are probably better than those of our main opposition. But of course our opposition has way more of the market.

What you people have now is a sort of venture capital operation in the software business with the (tag-end) remnants of a newspaper attached. And the stock may be reasonable if you like highly valued venture capital investments, but for you old time Ben Graham groupies, you're in a new territory. I'm not saying it won't work, but if it works, you don't really deserve it.

Charlie Begins Taking Questions:

Question: Could you tell us one or two opportunities that you're excited about for journaltechnologies? And also, in the next year, what are one or two hurdles or threats?

Answer: The one that I'm most excited about, in Daily Journal technologies, was gettingthe contract from the Los Angeles courts. It's one of the biggest court systems on earth and that was, as far as I was concerned, a crucial milestone. And you can stop and think about it. If we succeed in saturating California, with a huge success, it may well spread

elsewhere. And we bought this little nothing of a software company…and it turns out that they're really good at all this service to all of these clients that need to have the service.

We've crossed over into a new business. And the new business is interesting because it's a big market. It's a big market. And I think if you ever get entrenched in it, it will be a very sticky business. Which has occurred to us as we suffered all of this agony. At least we were suffering agony in an attempt to get into a position from which we'd be hard to dislodge.

And the main threat or hurdle is that we want to be the most important player in this new niche, which is a big, big, niche. And of course we're concerned about that. I don't regard that battle as won. I regard it as going well, but not won. In fact I'd even say going very well, but not won.

Question: In investing, you talk about how you want to stay in your circle of competence.A few years ago, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) decided to buy IBM. And he's still very optimistic. But some people say that he went out of his circle of competence. What is your comment about this investment, and what do you think of its future?

Answer: Well IBM was a lot like us, they had a traditional business that was very largeand it was very sticky. And of course, the world changed, and a lot of what flourished in the new world, they were not the leader. Up came Oracle and Microsoft and all kinds of other people who were formerly not so large. And of course they didn't do well in personal computers even though they well started it.

IBM is a position that is lot like us where they have an old business from which cash continues to flow, but they want a new product that's a hit. Now the product that they've chosen to back is this…I call it an “automated checklist”. Well an automated checklist is a very good idea and it may be particularly useful in things like medicine, but is it the kind of super market that may replace a lot of what made IBM great? And I would say the jury is out on that. I don't really have an opinion. In other words, I'm neither a believer or a disbeliever, I regard it as a mystery. It could happen and it could not happen as far as I'm concerned. I do think that the old business of IBM is very sticky and will die slowly.

It's not a cinch. The truth of the matter is that at Berkshire's size, where we have to make great big bets and hold them for long periods, that's a tough game and we have to make bets that are not the kind of shooting fish in a barrel kind of bets that we use to make. And that's one of them.

So…the answer my friend is blowing in the wind. It may work in a mediocre way, it may work big, I just don't know.

Question: What advice do you give to your grandchildren?

Answer: Well regarding the grandchildren, I was not able to change my children verymuch. My situation reminds me what Clarence Darrow said when he read the great poem that ended, “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.” Clarence Darrow said, “Master of my fate? Hell, I don't even pull an oar!” That's the way I feel about changing the children. And regarding the grandchildren, thank God they're somebody else's problem. (Big laughter) I served my time.

Question: Do you have a favorite investment story?

Answer: Well, investment stories from my younger days…I'll tell a story I've never toldbefore. Years ago, 1962, my friend Al Marshall came to me and said, “I want your help in bidding for some oil royalties.” They were being put up by auction. I soon realized that under the peculiar rules of an idiot civilization, the only people who were going to bid for these oil royalties were oil royalty brokers who were scroungy, dishonorable, cheap bunch of bastards. I realized that none of them would ever bid a fair price. So I said, “We just need to bid high enough to get some of these royalties. You can't possibly fail in an auction where they excluded everybody but kind of shady, difficult, cheap bastards.” So we bid for those oil royalties and we financed the thing with a down payment. We each put up a thousand dollars, and for many, many, years, the Mungers were getting $100,000 a year, 50 years later. More than 50 years later. Out of a thousand dollar investment. The problem with that story is that it only happened once. (Laughter) That's true with most good investment stories. You don't get very many. It isn't like that kind of opportunity comes along every day. The trick in life is when you get the one, or two, or three that your fair allotment for a life is that you've got to do something about it. So that's my story from my youthful days.

Question: How is the current energy environment compared to the early 80's when youwere running Wesco are there any notable similarities or differences this time around?

Answer: Well of course we owned Wesco for a long time. What's interesting about bothBlue Chimp Stamps, which controlled Wesco, and Wesco is that they eventually were some of the most successful investments in the history of mankind. What's interest about those outcomes is that it was only 5 or 6 transactions that carried all the freight. Really heavy freight. Now that is really interesting when you stop and think about it. You try and do a zillion little acquisitions…it's hard. But by just doing a few things over a long period of time and having them work out well, those little nothing companies… They were all doomed. The trading stamp business. The savings and loan association. The savings and loans are pretty long gone. And yet they worked out fairly well. There again, just a few good decisions over a long period of time.

Some great investment success once said, “You make your money by the waiting.” Now that doesn't mean sitting around for the next depression, you can't do that, but a fair amount of patience is required in some of these good investment records. Patience followed by pretty aggressive conduct when the time comes. Imagine sitting there, were having all of this money rolling in with the foreclosure boom, and then deploying it in like one day. At the bottom tick for some of those stocks. Now that was luck. And it was luck that we had caught the bottom tick. It wasn't luck that we had the money on hand when other people didn't and were willing to deploy it when other people were running for cover.

Question: What other business models did Berkshire Hathaway try/consider, butultimately did not pursue?

Answer: Well we were always optimistic. We wanted to buy the best thing that wasconveniently available and that we could understand. In the early days, we thought we had a special advantage as investors in our little securities, so we tended to look carefully at float businesses. Nowadays of course, we've got enormous float and it hasn't been that much use to us. Such is the nature of life. We made so much money on those float businesses that it was obscene in the early days. And it's not a tragedy that now our float businesses don't get much advantage about the float. Berkshire's cash which is large is not getting much of a return. In Europe, the rates are negative. Japan the rates are negative.

Question: What do you think about the attractiveness of the software business versusindustrial franchises?

Answer: Software based businesses, some of them have become some of the mostprofitable businesses on earth. Other software companies are failing and shrinking. So it's like the rest of capitalism. It has its good spots and its bad spots. And as I've said, the one we're pursuing will be sticky if we succeed in it.

Question: Other competing businesses in the journal tech space are growing faster. Whyis that? And they seem to be selling for higher multiples. Would you ever consider selling Daily Journal Technologies at a high multiple?

Answer: Well, nobody has offered us a high multiple. It's a peculiar part of the softwarebusiness involving a lot of agony now for a payoff way later. You can't judge it as a normal business. It's venture capital. It just happens to be located in a publicly traded company. If venture capital works, it could gradually evolve into a pretty huge business. But of course, everybody's trying to evolve into a pretty huge business, and only a few succeed. But we're not like a normal software business. And those little companies were not acquisitions like Berkshire Hathaway makes acquisitions, those were not established companies that were sure to succeed and relatively fool proof. If we were going to make our venture capital type assault on this kind of peculiar part of the software market, we needed momentum from other sales forces and service operations and so forth. So we just bought them. But don't judge those things by the standards of normal corporate acquisitions. Those are part of venture capital.

Question: If you were to design CEO compensation for an insurance company or bank,how would you do that?

Answer: Well both Berkshire and the Daily Journal have our own way of doing things andwe don't follow anybody else's. We just try to do whatever makes sense under the circumstances.

Question: What's your expectations about BYD for the next 10 years?

Answer: Well, we allow questions on all subjects, and I suppose that one is a legitimatequestion. BYD has 220,000 employees. That is a big company. That too was venture capital when we went into it. That company has done amazing things. The man who created that company was like the eighth son of a peasant. He went to engineering school, got a PHD, and started off by borrowing $300,000 from the Bank of China. And going into the small batteries for cell phones and so forth which was totally dominated by high-tech Japanese firms. And he succeed in grabbing about a third of that market from a standing start of zero. And he won the intellectual property rights of the litigation. And that litigation happened in Japan. He was a very remarkable man doing an almost insanely ambitious thing. And out of that, he has 200 and some thousand employees and a huge lithium battery plant. Last month he sold 10,000 electric cars in China which is more than Tesla sold. And of course nobody's hardly heard of BYD.

It's an interesting company. Berkshire doesn't do this kind of venture Capital stuff. And I hope the Daily Journal will work out half as well as I expect BYD to work out.

BYD is in a position, on purpose, to benefit from this electrification trend in the world. It's been very helpful to them that people are dying on the streets of Beijing because they can't breathe the air. They have to go to electric cars in Beijing. And BYD is aheadin terms of efficient manufacturing.

They're very well located. That's a very interesting venture capital investment. Now was it an accident? Sort of. Berkshire departed from its standard methods and did that one. I would say that I only wish our prospects were as good as BYD's. And by the way, they might be, but it's not the way to bet.

Question: When you value a company, what discount rate should we use? WarrenBuffett has used a risk free rate and sometimes makes some adjustments. And I've read that you use an opportunity cost approach of your next best investment. Which one of these are correct?

Answer: Well, they're both correct. Obviously it's relevant what the return you get on agovernment bonds is. That affects the value of other assets (in the general climate). And obviously your opportunity cost should govern your own investment decision making. If you happen to have rich Uncle who will sell you a business for 10% of what it is worth, you don't want to think about some other investment. Your opportunity cost is so great that you forget about everything else. And most people don't pay enough attention to opportunity costs.

Bridge players know about opportunity costs. Poker players know about opportunity costs.

Question: When you arrive at the valuation number using the discount rate, does thatmean that between the two rates…

Answer: We don't use numeric formulas that way. We take into account a whole lot offactors. It's a multifactor thing and there's a trade-off between factors, and it's just like a bridge hand. You have to think of a lot of different things at once. There's never going to be a formula that will make you rich just by going through some numerical process. If that were true, every mathematical nerd that gets A's in algebra would berich. (laughter) That's not the way it works.

You've got to be comfortable thinking about a lot of different things at once, and correctly thinking about a lot of different things at once. You don't have a formula that will help you… and all that stuff is relevant. Opportunity cost of course is crucial. And of course the risk free rate is part of a factor that determines how attractive some common stock is.

Question: Do you use the same discount rate for different businesses. For example, an IBM or a Coca-Cola?

The answer is, no, of course not. Different businesses get different treatments. They all are viewed in terms of value and you weigh one against another. But of course we'll pay more for a good business than a lousy one.

We don't really want any lousy businesses anymore. We use to make money by (buying) lousy businesses and kind of wringing money out of them. That is a painful difficult way to make money if you're already rich. (laughter) We don't do much of it any more.

Sometimes we do it by accident because one of our businesses turns (on us)… and we deal with those businesses the best we can, but we're not looking for new ones.

Question: I have a mental models question for you. You talk about these quick, cut to thechase, algorithms that you use, do you arrive at that fluency only after having gone through your entire mental model checklist over a long period of time? Or is it simply a matter of, for example, knowing you're looking at a social situation and so the psychology checklist might be appropriate.

Answer: Well, if you're talking about multiple models, that means you're thinking about many different models. That's the nature of reality particularly if your an investor with a wide variety of human activities, and there's no way to make that easy.

Look, you all are in the business, do you find it easy? (laughter) Anybody who finds it easy is wrong. You're living in a delusion. It's not easy. You occasionally will get an easy one. But not very many. Mostly it's hard.

How many people find it hard to make those investments right now? (Most people raise their hands) Yeah, yeah, it's an intelligent group of people. (laughter) We collect them.

Question: You talk about making an effort to reduce standard errors and doing so by nottaking part in auction processes. In terms of your daily habits or life habits, what you do that most people don't, to reduce standard errors.

Answer: Well, there are two things Warren and I have done, and Rick Guerin has done too. One is that we spend a lot of time thinking. Our schedules are not that crowded.

And we're constantly…We look like academics more than we do like businessmen. So our system has been to sift life for a few opportunities and seize a few of them. And we don't mind long periods in which nothing happens.

And Warren is exactly the same way. Warren's sitting on top of an empire, and you go to his schedule sometimes and there's a haircut! (laughter) “Oh, there's a haircut today.” That's what created one of the most successful business records in history. He has a lot of time to think.

And that brings me to the subject of multi-tasking. All of you people have got very good at multi-tasking, and that would be fine if you were the chief nurse in a hospital, but as an investor, I think you're on the wrong road. Multi-tasking will not give you the highest quality of thought that man is capable of doing. Juggling two or three balls at once where people come at you on their schedule, not yours, is not an ideal thinking environment.

But I do think that the constant search for wisdom, and the constant search for the right kind of temperamental reaction towards opportunity, I think that will never be obsolete. And you can apply that to your personal life too. Most of you are not going to get five opportunities to marry some wonderful person. Heck, most of you aren't going to get one. (laughter) You're just going to have to make do with an ordinary result.

Question: Question regarding Daily Journal and its purchase of Wells Fargo stock.

Wells Fargo was a levered institution and you bought it at a time when banks were failing.

How did you arrive at that decision?

Answer: Well that's a good question. I'll take you back to one time before. WhenBerkshire bought Wells Fargo, the world was coming unglued in banking panic, and again real estate lending had been the source of it. And Wells Fargo had been huge in real estate lending… But the answer was, we knew that the lending officers at Wells Fargo were not normal bank lending officers. They had come up, a lot of them, from the garment district, and they had this cynical view of human life. They were appropriate careful. And when they needed to intervene strongly they did so because they learned that was the right way to run a garment lending business. And they were just better. And so we knew they weren't going to lose as much money as everybody thought they were with that big real estate portfolio. Because they had chosen it better and they had managed it better, etc. etc. So we had an information advantage just based on general thinking and collecting data…We were aware that they had that special capacity. Well that gave us a big advantage so we bought heavily. That was one.

Now number two; the Daily Journal Company. When the world was coming unglued when the Daily Journal bought Wells Fargo stock. But we again, we knew that the bankers at Wells Fargo were more rational than ordinary bankers. It was a different kind of superiority and rationality. It wasn't this big real estate portfolio on a shrewd way of handling developers. But it was still a shrewder way of being in banking.

I don't think anybody could ever buy a bank who doesn't having a feeling for how really shrewd the management is. Banking is a field where it's easy to delude yourselfinto reporting big numbers that aren't really being earned. It's a very dangerous place for an investor. Without deep insight into banking, you should (avoid it).

Question: Two powerful mental models are the concept of specialization, and the multi-disciplinary approach. Do you have any advice on synthesizing them?

Answer: Saying you're in favor of synthesis is like saying you're in favor of reality.Synthesis is reality because we live in a world with multiple factors and models. And of course you've got to have synthesis to understand a situation when two factors are intertwined. So of course you want to be good at synthesis. And it's easy to say that you want to be good at synthesis, but it's not what the reward system of the world pays for. They want extreme specialization. And by the way, for most people, extreme specialization is the way to succeed. Most people are way better off being a chiropodist than trying to understand a little bit of all the disciplines. I don't want a chiropodist who's trying to be a poet. I want somebody who really knows a lot about feet. And the rest of the world is that way. And so this model of being good at synthesis across a lot of disciplines it's very helpful to some people. But it's not the correct career advice for most people. For most people the correct career advice is figure out some clever specialty and get very, very good at it. The trouble of it is, is if that's all you do, you make terrible mistakes everywhere else.

So synthesis should be your second attack on the world. And it's really defensive. Without synthesis, you'll be blindsided in all the other parts of your life that aren't “chiropity”.

Question: What advice could you give for a person to improve their own rationality.

Answer: Well start working at it young and keep doing it until you're as old as I am.That's a very good idea, and it's a lot of fun. Particularly if you're good at it. I can hardly think of anything that's more fun.

You don't have to be the Emperor of Japan to get fun out of rationality. If you canavoid a lot of hopeless messes and you can help other people (avoid) a lot of their messes, you can be a very constructive citizen. If you're always rational.

Being rational means that you avoid certain things, it's like “I don't want to go where I'm going to die.” I don't want to go where the standard result is awful. Where is the standard result awful? Try anger. Try resentment. Try jealousy. Envy. All of these things are just one way tickets to hell. And yet some people just wallow in them. And of course, it's a total disaster for them and everybody around them.

Another one that is just awful is self-pity. If you're dying of cancer, don't feel sorry for yourself. Just chin up, and suck it up. Self-pity is not going to improve anything, including (cancer). Self pity is just…forget about it. Get it out of your repertoire.

Question: Some people have not found the ROI on marriage to be worth it. What's your valuation on the investment of marriage.

Answer: Well, I think different folks can live in different ways, but I think all the evidence isthat marriage is the best practical alternative for most people. And the statistics show it. They live longer. When you measure happiness, physiologically and so forth. Considering how difficult the world is, it's your best chance for most people. And of course it should be valued.

That's one of the things I like about the Asian cultures. The Confusion idea that the family is really important. It's a very sound idea. If we ever lost the family values, we'd have one hell of a lousy civilization.

Question: Happy belated 29th birthday.

Answer: Yes. Very belated.

Question: Why purchase real estate in Utah, rather than deploying it in the technologybusiness?

Answer: We think we're going to be in Logan, Utah for a long time. We have a veryhappy bunch of employees there. They like their work, they like their community, they like everything about it. And it's part of a business operation. We've got customers who come there and it's a very presentable building. I've never seen it, but it's got a river that flows by. Of course we're glad to own it. We own this real estate. We bought it cheaply, we built it cheaply, it's a nice piece of property. The neighborhood around it has steadily upgraded and gentrified it as we expected. Nothing wrong with owning a little real estate. Our way of getting ahead was not to be real estate operators. But we don't mind owning real estate, it's part of the business. And it simplifies life.

Question: Do you think a person who can't make money running a New Jersey casino isqualified to be President of the United States?

Answer: Well, he did make money for quite a while. My attitude is that anybody whomakes his living running a casino is not morally qualified to be President of the United States. I regard it as a very dirty way to make money.