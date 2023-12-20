GMO's 3rd-Quarter Letter: The Quality Anomaly

Executive Summary

As GMO launches its first ETF, it seemed like a good time to share my thoughts on the market inefficiency that the strategy seeks to exploit ­– the quality anomaly. The basic goals of any active investor are to achieve higher returns and/or lower risk than a passive portfolio. These goals are, or at least should be, in conflict with each other. If financial markets were efficient, it would be impossible to sustainably achieve higher returns without taking on additional risk. And any portfolio that embodied lower risk would pay for it with lower long-term returns. At the highest level, markets basically work this way. Government bonds and cash are lower risk than high yield bonds and equities and have delivered lower returns across almost all markets and most time periods. But within risk assets, things get weird. Within both stocks and high yield bonds, you have historically been able achieve both higher returns and lower risk by owning the highest quality securities in those universes. This quality anomaly has been around for a long time and exists within multiple subsets of the equity universe. And for what it is worth, their opposite numbers have also been mispriced – low-quality stocks and CCC (and below) bonds have underperformed their broad universes despite their obviously greater downside in bad economic times. In an investing world where most trade-offs are difficult, this one is pretty easy. If you were going to have one permanent bias in your equity and high yield bond portfolios, it should be in favor of high quality.

The mispricing of quality

You may recall our spring edition of the Quarterly Letter, in which Tom Hancock and Lucas White wrote at some length about the quality anomaly in the stock market. 1 My goal in this piece is to expand on their work and show that the quality anomaly exists within multiple areas of the stock market and in the high yield market as well. But to start, it is worth a brief recap of some of my colleagues' data. Exhibit 1, taken from their piece, shows the pattern of return and volatility for the highest and lowest quality quartiles of the MSCI ACWI stock index.

The fact that high-quality stocks have had lower volatility than low-quality ones should not come as a surprise to anyone. But their relative performance is another matter. In an efficient market, those risky low-quality stocks should offer a higher return to compensate for their higher risk, and owners of high-quality stocks should pay for their peace of mind in the form of a lower long-term return. The fact that the highest quality quartile of the market has outperformed the lowest quality quartile by 4% per year is utterly counterintuitive, astonishing, and demands to be incorporated when building sensible equity portfolios.

You might be tempted to think that this is some historical exception that is unlikely to repeat. But if we look at the performance of high- and low-quality bonds within the high yield universe, we see a strikingly similar pattern.

Since CCC bonds tend to have shorter maturities than BBs, we need to make a duration adjustment to properly compare them, but the pattern is every bit as striking as it is in equities. 2 BB bonds have had excess performance over comparable Treasuries that is almost 2% per year better than their CCC brethren and have done so with half the volatility.

It is worth recognizing that this is an insane result. It's not just that CCC bonds are more volatile than BBs, they are hugely more economically sensitive. On average, about 1% of the BB universe defaults in a given year, and that might rise to 2-3% in a recession. CCCs, on the other hand, see defaults of over 10% in an average year, and that default rate can rise into the 30% range and beyond in a tough default cycle. 3 For that kind of downside in bad economic times, CCCs really do need to deliver higher long-term returns for them to be an appealing investment – but they are seldom priced to do so.

Given this, the immediate question is why anyone would not bias their equity and high yield debt portfolios toward high quality? At GMO, we do exactly that. The GMO Quality Strategy, for example, only owns stocks in the top tier of quality across the global equity universe. As a result, we strongly believe that the Quality Strategy will suffer substantially less fundamental impairment in the event of a severe economic downturn than would be the case for the market as a whole. 4 While in a rational world such a feature would also suggest that the portfolio should struggle to keep up with the broad market in the long term, neither our 20 years managing the Quality Strategy nor the longer history of high-quality stocks in our databases nor the current valuations of the quality group or their portfolio suggests that the market is anything close to rational on this front.

Quality within more cyclical groups

But it's not only in the very highest quality tier of stocks that quality is an advantage. You could make a reasonable argument that the places where higher quality is most essential are within the more cyclical areas of the market. 5 The greater financial strength of the higher quality companies in these sectors allows them to take advantage of opportunities that arise in bad economic times when their competitors are more concerned with mere survival. Exhibit 3 shows the performance of high- and low-quality stocks within the global cyclical universe.

If you are looking for the stocks with the very lowest vulnerability in bad economic times, limiting your focus to the very highest quality stocks is the path to go down. But the advantages of relatively high quality exist within pretty much every group of stocks one can contemplate. This is particularly notable in one notoriously low-quality area of the market, U.S. small cap stocks. 6 As we pointed out in GMO's last quarterly letter, 7 the rise in interest rates and changes in U.S. tax policy have created a particular issue for highly levered U.S. companies, and U.S. small caps have substantially increased their leverage since the Global Financial Crisis.

While current profitability for the average U.S. small cap company is very good relative to their history, the group is highly cyclical and their profits generally dry up quickly in an economic downturn. Exhibit 4 shows the profitability of U.S. small caps over time.

Were small caps to see a similar fall in profitability as they have seen on average across recessions, the ability of a typical small cap company to cover its interest payments would become quite challenged. Biasing a U.S. small cap portfolio toward higher quality issuers makes a lot of sense from a risk standpoint, as long as it doesn't interfere too much with the expected returns. As Exhibit 5 shows, the historical data makes a quality bias within U.S. small cap stocks look like a complete no-brainer. 8

Quality and value

In our asset allocation portfolios today, our biggest equity bet is deep value ­– the cheapest 20% of stock markets. As I wrote in June, value stocks generally do fine in recessions, 9 but that hasn't stopped us from wanting to ensure our deep value portfolios are fundamentally well positioned should an economic downturn come. The trade-offs here are a little more complicated, however. If the reason we favor deep value today is because it is so cheap relative to its history, we need to be careful that in biasing the portfolio toward higher quality value stocks we aren't systematically buying into a portfolio that is less attractively priced. The general pattern of high and low quality within value stocks looks pretty much the same as it does for all the other groups, as shown in Exhibit 6.

It could still be the case that today, tilting a value portfolio toward higher quality stocks makes it materially less cheap relative to the market. Happily, that isn't the case. Exhibit 7 shows the valuation relative to normal for two versions of U.S. deep value. The first is the traditional cheap price/book portfolio popularized by Fama and French. The second is the version of value that we use in GMO's Opportunistic Value Strategies, where we are both adjusting company income statements and balance sheets for distortions and giving credit to higher quality companies for their higher expected long-term return on capital.

Both deep value groups look very cheap versus history. While it could have been the case you needed to buy low-quality value to find a group trading much cheaper than average, that is not at all what we find. Our quality-adjusted valuation model is as cheap versus its history as price/book is, and its average company quality is much higher, as shown in Exhibit 8. Investing isn't supposed to be easy, but even within deep value the calculus seems awfully straightforward. When you can get higher quality without having to pay more, why on earth wouldn't you?

Quality within high yield

The trade-offs in the high yield universe are a little more complicated, even if the basic performance pattern is the same. BB bonds are unquestionably a hugely better risk/reward trade off than lower rated high yield most of the time. On the other hand, they have a lot less beta to high yield than lower rated bonds do. The high/low-quality axis in stocks also has something of a beta impact, but high-quality stocks have a wonderfully asymmetrical upside/downside beta to the stock market, whereas low-quality stocks look positively toxic, as we can see in Exhibit 9. High-quality stocks have a slightly low beta in up months for the stock market, at 0.91. But in the down markets, that beta falls to 0.71. Meanwhile low-quality stocks only have a mildly higher-than-normal beta in up months for the stock market at 1.06, but it moves substantially higher exactly when you don't want it to, rising to 1.23 in down months.

