Insider Sell: Vice President Robert Higginbotham Sells Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

In a notable insider transaction, Vice President Robert Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW, Financial) on December 12, 2023. This sale has caught the attention of investors and analysts, as insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the sentiment of its executives.

Who is Robert Higginbotham?

Robert Higginbotham is a key figure at T. Rowe Price Group Inc, serving as Vice President. His role within the company gives him a deep understanding of the firm's operations, strategy, and financial health. Insider trades made by top executives like Higginbotham are closely monitored because they can reflect the management's perspective on the company's future performance.

About T. Rowe Price Group Inc

T. Rowe Price Group Inc is a global investment management organization that offers a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company is known for its disciplined, risk-aware investment approach that focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, Robert Higginbotham has sold a total of 51,381 shares and has not made any purchases. This pattern of selling without corresponding buys could suggest that the insider may perceive the stock's current price as being on the higher end of its value spectrum, or it could be part of a personal financial planning strategy.

The insider transaction history for T. Rowe Price Group Inc shows a lack of insider buys over the past year, with a total of 9 insider sells during the same period. This trend can sometimes indicate that insiders are less confident in the company's growth prospects or that they believe the stock is fully valued.

On the day of Higginbotham's recent sale, shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc were trading at $99.41, giving the company a market cap of $23.064 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 14.70, which is higher than the industry median of 13.33 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be reasonably valued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

However, with a price of $99.41 and a GuruFocus Value of $119.90, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

1735125109405970432.png

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling and buying activities of insiders over time. The absence of buying transactions and the presence of consistent selling could be a signal for investors to consider, especially when combined with the stock's valuation metrics.

1735125125604372480.png

The GF Value image further illustrates the stock's valuation in relation to its intrinsic value. The modest undervaluation of T. Rowe Price Group Inc suggests that the stock might have room for price appreciation, assuming the company's fundamentals remain strong.

Conclusion

Insider transactions, such as the recent sale by Vice President Robert Higginbotham, provide valuable data points for investors. While the consistent selling by insiders at T. Rowe Price Group Inc over the past year could raise questions about their confidence in the stock's future performance, the company's current valuation indicates that the stock may still be an attractive investment opportunity. Investors should consider both the insider trading trends and the company's valuation in the context of their overall investment strategy and the performance of the broader market.

As always, it's important to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions. Insider trades are just one piece of the puzzle, and they should be weighed alongside other financial analyses and market indicators.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.