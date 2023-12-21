Insider Sell Alert: EVP & Chief Admin. Officer Darren Wells Sells 12,985 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) has recently witnessed an insider sell that could signal investors to pay closer attention to the company's stock movements. Darren Wells, the Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer of Goodyear, sold 12,985 shares of the company on December 11, 2023. This transaction has caught the eye of market analysts and investors trying to understand the implications of such insider activity.

Who is Darren Wells of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co?

Darren Wells is a seasoned executive with a significant tenure at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. As the EVP & Chief Administrative Officer, Wells has a comprehensive understanding of the company's operations, finances, and strategic direction. His role encompasses oversight of various administrative functions, which may include finance, human resources, and legal affairs, making him a key figure in the company's leadership team. His decision to sell a substantial number of shares could be interpreted in multiple ways, but it certainly provides an opportunity to delve into the company's current financial health and future prospects.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co's Business Description

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is a leading manufacturer of tires worldwide, with a history that spans over a century. The company's products are used in a wide array of vehicles, including automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, and earthmoving and mining equipment. Goodyear also operates tire and auto service center outlets where it offers its products for retail sale and provides automotive repair and other services. The company's commitment to innovation and quality has solidified its position as one of the top tire manufacturers in the industry.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Insider transactions, particularly sells, can provide valuable insights into a company's internal perspective on its stock's value. In the case of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the insider transaction history over the past year shows a lack of insider buys and a single insider sell by Darren Wells. This could suggest that insiders might believe the stock is fairly valued or potentially overvalued at current levels, leading to a decision to realize gains or reduce exposure.

On the day of Wells's sell, shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co were trading at $14.19, giving the company a market cap of $4.117 billion. This price point is close to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $14.27, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is a proprietary metric developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, Goodyear's stock appears to be trading in line with its estimated fair value, suggesting that there is no significant undervaluation or overvaluation at play.

However, the insider sell by Wells could be interpreted as a signal that there may not be substantial upside potential in the near term, or it could simply be a personal financial decision without broader implications for the company's stock valuation.

1735239495952953344.png

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the insider trading activities. The lack of insider buying over the past year, coupled with the recent sell, could be a point of consideration for investors who weigh insider sentiment heavily in their investment decisions.

1735239514042986496.png

The GF Value image further illustrates the close alignment between the current stock price and the GF Value, reinforcing the notion that the stock is fairly valued.

Conclusion

While the insider sell by Darren Wells does not necessarily indicate a bearish outlook for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, it does warrant attention. Investors should consider this insider activity alongside other financial metrics and market conditions when evaluating the stock. The current fair valuation suggests that the stock is priced appropriately based on its intrinsic value, but market dynamics and future company performance will ultimately determine the stock's trajectory. As always, a diversified investment approach and thorough due diligence are recommended when considering any stock for your portfolio.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.