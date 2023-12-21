What's Driving Coeur Mining Inc's Surprising 48% Stock Rally?

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) has recently experienced a significant uptick in its stock price, with a 9.30% gain over the past week and an impressive 48.20% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $1.26 billion, with the current stock price at $3.29. This recent performance has brought the stock to a point where it is considered fairly valued according to the GF Value, which is currently set at $3.05. This is a notable shift from three months ago when the stock was considered a possible value trap, with a past GF Value of $3.7. Investors are now looking at a company that has transitioned from a cautionary tale to a potentially stable investment.

Introduction to Coeur Mining Inc

Coeur Mining Inc, operating in the Metals & Mining industry, is a precious minerals mining company with a focus on gold and silver in the Americas. The company's primary operations include the Palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington mines, with projects spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The majority of Coeur Mining's revenue is generated from the sale of these precious metals, which has recently been reflected in the company's stock performance.

Evaluating Coeur Mining's Profitability

Despite the recent stock price rally, Coeur Mining's Profitability Rank remains low at 3/10. The company's operating margin is currently at -3.55%, which is better than 40.75% of 854 companies in the same industry. Its ROE stands at -3.09%, surpassing 74.31% of its peers, while the ROA is at -1.50%, outperforming 78.12% of competitors. The ROIC is at -16.76%, which is better than 50.68% of the industry. Over the past ten years, Coeur Mining has only managed to achieve profitability in two years, which is still better than 51.12% of 1203 companies. These figures suggest that while the company's profitability is not strong, it is not the weakest among its peers.

Assessing Coeur Mining's Growth Trajectory

Coeur Mining's Growth Rank is also low at 2/10. The company has experienced a -4.20% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, which is better than 18.98% of 590 companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is also -4.20%, surpassing 18.18% of 517 companies. However, the company's Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is estimated at 6.79%, which is more promising and better than 63.12% of 160 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is at -8.60%, which is better than 31.25% of 1747 companies. These mixed growth indicators suggest that while the company has faced challenges, there is potential for future improvement.

Notable Shareholders in Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining has attracted the attention of several significant holders. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,857,513 shares, representing 0.49% of the company's shares. Renowned investor Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 294,095 shares, accounting for 0.08%, and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) has a stake of 165,194 shares, or 0.04%. The presence of these investors may provide some confidence in the company's future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Coeur Mining stands out with its $1.26 billion market cap. Seabridge Gold Inc (SA, Financial) has a market cap of $997.317 million, Dakota Gold Corp (DC, Financial) is valued at $233.331 million, and Caledonia Mining Corp PLC (CMCL, Financial) has a market cap of $232.559 million. Coeur Mining's larger size may offer it certain advantages in terms of resources and market presence.

Conclusion: Coeur Mining's Market Position

In conclusion, Coeur Mining Inc's recent stock price rally can be attributed to a combination of market sentiment and the company's fair valuation according to the GF Value. While the company's profitability and growth ranks are low, there are signs of potential future revenue growth. The involvement of notable investors and the company's competitive market cap compared to its peers also contribute to a cautiously optimistic outlook for Coeur Mining. Investors should continue to monitor the company's performance, keeping in mind its past challenges and the volatile nature of the precious metals market.

