Morning Brew: Alibaba Bolsters Lazada Investment, Apple Poised for 2024 Rally

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Alibaba (BABA, Financial) has made a strategic move by investing an additional $634 million into its Southeast Asian e-commerce unit Lazada, as reported by Nikkei Asia. This marks the third investment in Lazada by Alibaba this year, totaling over $1.8 billion. The investment is a clear signal of Alibaba's commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in the region against rivals such as TikTok's owner ByteDance (BDNCE) and Sea's (SE) Shopee. TikTok has recently announced a significant investment in Indonesia's GoTo Group, aiming to take a 75% share in Tokopedia and bolster its e-commerce presence in the country.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) has been forecasted by Citi to potentially outperform in 2024 after surpassing the $3 trillion market cap this year. Citi maintains a Buy rating with a $230 price target, citing three main reasons for the anticipated rally: growth in services revenue, sustained iPhone demand, and the potential of AI Phone and Vision Pro. Apple's services business, particularly the App Store, has shown robust revenue growth, and the company's iPhone supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHAF) (HNHPF) has revised its Q4 outlook to exceed initial expectations for significant growth.

Bank stocks have received a positive outlook from Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove, who upgraded Bank of America (BAC, Financial), Wells Fargo (WFC, Financial), U.S. Bancorp (USB, Financial), PNC Financial (PNC, Financial), and Truist Financial (TFC, Financial) to Buy from Hold. The anticipation of future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve is expected to enhance bank asset values and net interest margins, potentially leading to higher equity values and price-to-book value multiples. In premarket trading, shares of these banks showed notable gains.

November retail sales exceeded expectations, rising 0.3% month-over-month to $705.7 billion, signaling a stronger consumer spending trend than anticipated. Core retail sales also saw an increase, and sectors such as nonstore retailers and food services experienced significant year-over-year growth. This data suggests a resilient retail sector despite economic uncertainties.

Pfizer (PFE, Financial) has successfully completed the acquisition of cancer drugmaker Seagen (SGEN, Financial) for an estimated $43 billion. The deal, which was initially expected to close later, faced regulatory challenges but was finalized after Pfizer agreed to certain concessions with the FTC. The acquisition significantly expands Pfizer's oncology pipeline and is seen as a key growth driver for the company.

Goldman Sachs has revised its expectations for interest rate cuts in the upcoming year, predicting three consecutive cuts starting in March. The firm has also lowered its inflation forecast, with core PCE inflation anticipated to trend near 2% by December 2024. This dovish stance from the Fed has influenced Goldman Sachs' economic outlook.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) has increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY, Financial) by purchasing nearly 10.5 million shares. The investment comes after Occidental announced a $12 billion deal to acquire Permian producer CrownRock. Berkshire, already the largest shareholder in Occidental, now holds over a 27% stake in the company.

Moderna (MRNA, Financial) and Merck (MRK, Financial) have reported that their combined mRNA-based skin cancer treatment significantly reduces the risk of disease recurrence or death. The treatment, which pairs Moderna's investigational mRNA therapy with Merck's Keytruda, has shown promising results in a Phase 2b trial, potentially offering a new approach to melanoma treatment.

The World Health Organization has called for a ban on flavored e-cigarettes to curb their rising popularity among young people. The organization also suggests additional measures such as reducing nicotine content and increasing taxes on these products. This could impact e-cigarette companies like Philip Morris (PM, Financial), Altria (MO, Financial), British American Tobacco (BTI, Financial), Turning Point Brands (TPB, Financial), and RLX Technology (RLX, Financial).

Intel (INTC, Financial) shares have seen a significant rebound in 2023, but concerns about the company's valuation and growth prospects remain, particularly as it ventures into the foundry business. Despite the recent surge in stock price, analysts are cautious about Intel's long-term performance.

Freight Technologies (FRGT, Financial) announced that Amazon Mexico has selected its logistical solutions for the second consecutive high-demand season. This endorsement from Amazon underscores Freight Technologies' capabilities in the logistics sector.

Arista Networks (ANET, Financial) has been highlighted by Citi as a top networking pick for 2024, with the analyst raising the price target and adding the company to its US Focus List. Arista is expected to benefit from market share gains in the enterprise and opportunities in the cloud sector.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR, Financial) has announced a significant decrease in its monthly dividend, citing a strategic adjustment based on capital, risk analysis, and portfolio earnings power. The new dividend rate reflects a more conservative approach in light of the current economic environment.

Initial jobless claims have declined more than expected, suggesting a resilient labor market. The drop in claims could influence the Federal Reserve's policy decisions as it monitors economic indicators for signs of stability or weakness.

Greystone Housing Impact (GHI, Financial) has maintained its quarterly dividend, providing a steady return to shareholders. The company also announced a supplemental cash distribution, reflecting its commitment to delivering value to investors.

The International Energy Agency has forecasted a slowdown in global oil demand growth for the next year, attributing the deceleration to higher borrowing costs and economic weakness in major economies. This revised outlook could impact the energy sector and global markets.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.