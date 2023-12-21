Long-established in the Banks industry, Comerica Inc (CMA, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 8.01%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 21.98%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Comerica Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Comerica Inc a GF Score of 69 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Comerica Inc's Business

Comerica Inc is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking. With a market cap of $7.45 billion and sales of $3.83 billion, Comerica Inc operates in key regions such as Texas, California, and Michigan, with additional locations in Arizona, Florida, and several other states, as well as Canada. Despite not having an operating margin available for analysis, the company's income breakdown can provide insights into its revenue streams.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Comerica Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.75 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Furthermore, the debt-to-equity ratio is 2.18, which is worse than 86.03% of companies in the Banks industry. This high ratio suggests over-reliance on borrowing and vulnerability to market fluctuations. Additionally, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is not available, which could be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Profitability Breakdown

Comerica Inc's Profitability rank of 5/10 raises warning signals. The company's Net Margin has seen a decline over the past five years, with a decrease of -15.17%. The net margin percentages for the years 2019 through 2023 are 35.96, 17.07, 39.37, 32.57, and 31.48, respectively. This downward trend in profitability is a concern for investors looking for stable and growing earnings.

Growth Prospects

The company's low Growth rank of 3/10 indicates a lack of significant growth, which is a critical factor for long-term investment success. Moreover, Comerica Inc's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency. This low predictability could deter investors who prefer stable and predictable growth trajectories.

Next Steps

Considering Comerica Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and consider these factors when evaluating the company's future prospects. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium members can find companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

Will Comerica Inc navigate through these financial challenges to emerge stronger, or will these metrics continue to impede its performance? Only time will tell, but informed investors will keep a close eye on these indicators.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.