United Rentals Inc (URI, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $530.16, United Rentals Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0%, marked against a three-month change of 18.92%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that United Rentals Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability and growth rank, and a slightly lower financial strength and GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned United Rentals Inc the GF Score of 95 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding United Rentals Inc Business

United Rentals Inc, with a market cap of $35.94 billion and sales of $13.9 billion, is the world's largest equipment rental company. It principally operates in the United States and Canada, where it commands approximately 17% share in a highly fragmented market. It serves three end markets: general industrial, commercial construction, and residential construction. Since going public in 1997, United Rentals has grown organically and through hundreds of acquisitions. Its catalog now includes a range of specialty equipment and other items that can be rented for indefinitely long periods, with a fleet size valued at $21 billion.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank showcases United Rentals Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's solid financial situation is further confirmed by the Piotroski F-Score, which is based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale measuring a company's profitability, funding, and operating efficiency. Additionally, United Rentals Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, United Rentals Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 10.9%, which outperforms 68.75% of 976 companies in the Business Services industry. Moreover, United Rentals Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 12.5, and the rate over the past five years is 15.2. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering United Rentals Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. With a comprehensive understanding of United Rentals Inc's financial health and growth prospects, value investors may find the company to be a compelling addition to their investment portfolios.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.