Why Zions Bancorp NA's Stock Skyrocketed 17% in a Quarter

Zions Bancorp NA (ZION, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $6.77 billion. The current price of ZION shares is $45.69, reflecting a significant 12.54% gain over the past week and a 17.13% gain over the past three months. This recent surge in price has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $62.58, down from a past GF Value of $64.2. This indicates that while the stock was previously considered significantly undervalued, its recent price increase has brought it closer to its intrinsic value as calculated by GuruFocus.com.

Introduction to Zions Bancorp NA

Zions Bancorporation, operating as Zions Bancorp NA, is a prominent regional bank in the United States, with a strong presence across 11 states. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Zions is primarily engaged in commercial and real estate lending, catering to small and midsize businesses. The bank's strategic focus on this sector has positioned it as a key player in the Western and Southwestern U.S. banking markets.

Assessing Zions Bancorp's Profitability

When it comes to profitability, Zions Bancorp NA holds a Profitability Rank of 6/10, which is a testament to its solid financial performance relative to its peers. The bank's return on equity (ROE) is an impressive 16.51%, outperforming 82.36% of its industry counterparts. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) stands at 0.95%, which is better than 50.34% of the industry. Notably, Zions has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a record that surpasses 99.93% of its peers, underscoring the bank's consistent financial strength and stability.

Growth Trajectory of Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorp's Growth Rank is currently 5/10. The bank has demonstrated robust growth, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 11.30%, surpassing 73.07% of industry peers. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share also impresses at 10.90%, better than 78.12% of its competitors. However, the Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is estimated at -0.11%, which, while modest, still outperforms 16.67% of the industry. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 10.20%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 15.70%, indicating solid earnings growth that exceeds more than half of its peers. Despite a projected EPS Growth Rate decline of -6.90% over the next 3 to 5 years, it's important to note that this figure is still better than 0% of industry peers, suggesting that Zions is navigating a challenging forecast better than all of its competitors.

Key Shareholders in Zions Bancorp

Among the notable shareholders of Zions Bancorp NA are several influential investors. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) leads the pack with 384,795 shares, representing a 0.26% share percentage. Following closely is HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 272,940 shares, which accounts for 0.18% of the company's shares. Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a significant stake with 238,887 shares, equating to a 0.16% share percentage. These major holders reflect the confidence and interest from savvy investors in Zions Bancorp's market performance and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Zions Bancorp operates in a competitive banking industry, with several close competitors in terms of market capitalization. Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC, Financial) has a market cap of $5.94 billion, while Popular Inc (BPOP, Financial) is valued at $5.9 billion. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL, Financial) slightly surpasses Zions with a market cap of $7.06 billion. These competitors represent the dynamic and closely contested banking sector in which Zions operates, and the company's recent stock performance suggests it is holding its own in this competitive environment.

Conclusion

In summary, Zions Bancorp NA's recent stock performance has been impressive, with a 17.13% gain over the past three months, reflecting investor confidence and market recognition of its value. The company's modestly undervalued status according to the GF Value, combined with its strong profitability and growth metrics, positions it well for future success. The significant investment stakes held by prominent shareholders further underscore the bank's appeal in the financial market. When compared to its competitors, Zions Bancorp demonstrates resilience and potential for continued growth, making it a noteworthy stock for value investors to consider.

