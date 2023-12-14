Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Announces Special Dividend

Net Sales Rise 6.1% and Net Income Increases to $1.589 Billion

Summary
  • Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) sees a 6.1% increase in net sales to $56.72 billion in Q1 FY2024.
  • Net income for the quarter rose to $1,589 million, or $3.58 per diluted share.
  • A special cash dividend of $15 per share announced, payable in January 2024.
  • Comparable sales growth across the U.S., Canada, and other international markets, with e-commerce sales up 6.3%.
On December 14, 2023, Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on November 26, 2023. The company reported a robust increase in net sales and net income, alongside the announcement of a significant special dividend to shareholders.

Financial Highlights

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial) reported a 6.1% increase in net sales, reaching $56.72 billion up from $53.44 billion in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This growth includes a slight benefit from the shift in the fiscal calendar due to the fifty-third week in fiscal year 2023. Net income for the quarter was notably higher at $1,589 million, or $3.58 per diluted share, compared to $1,364 million, or $3.07 per diluted share, in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

The company's earnings were positively impacted by a tax benefit of $44 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, related to stock-based compensation. In contrast, the previous year's results included a charge related to downsizing charter shipping activities and a tax benefit from stock-based compensation.

Dividend Declaration

In a move that will please investors, Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial) has declared a special cash dividend of $15 per share, which is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2023. The total payment of this dividend will amount to approximately $6.7 billion.

Operational and Sales Performance

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial) continues to expand its global footprint, now operating 871 warehouses worldwide. The company saw growth in comparable sales across all segments, with the U.S. seeing a 2.0% increase, Canada 6.4%, and other international locations a significant 11.2% rise. Adjusted for changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, the total company's comparable sales increased by 3.9%. E-commerce sales also continued to show strength with a 6.3% increase.

Detailed Financial Review

The condensed consolidated statements of income reveal that merchandise costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses have increased in line with sales, leading to an operating income of $1,984 million. Interest income and other net gains contributed $160 million to the income before taxes, which totaled $2,106 million. After accounting for income taxes, the net income stood at $1,589 million.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial)'s balance sheet and cash flow statements were not detailed in the provided summary, but these documents are crucial for understanding the company's financial health and liquidity position.

Analysis and Outlook

The reported results demonstrate Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial)'s ability to grow sales and manage costs effectively, even in a challenging retail environment. The announcement of a special dividend indicates confidence in the company's cash flow and financial stability. Investors and analysts will likely view the consistent growth in comparable sales and e-commerce as positive indicators of the company's adaptability and competitive positioning.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial) is scheduled to discuss these results in a conference call, which will provide further insights into the company's performance and strategies moving forward.

For a more detailed analysis and ongoing coverage of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST, Financial)'s financial performance, readers are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com for comprehensive reports and investment tools.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Costco Wholesale Corp for further details.

