Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Performance of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part (CYRBY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on 2023-12-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-15. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part Do?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part is a Brazilian construction company engaged in the development and construction of residential properties, individually or together with other entities. The company has four operating segments; the Cyrela segment includes real estate projects classified by the Launch Committee as high-end and luxury, both of the Parent and joint ventures, the Living segment includes real estate projects classified by the Launch Committee as Living, both of the Parent and joint ventures, CVA segment includes real estate projects classified by the Launch Committee as Casa Verde e Amarela, both of the Parent and joint ventures and Other segment include land subdivision and service rendering activities.

A Glimpse at Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's Dividend History

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2009. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.05% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.39%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's annual dividend growth rate was -10.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 32.00% per year. And over the past decade, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 19.10%.

Based on Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part stock as of today is approximately 8.22%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's dividend payout ratio is 0.21.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's revenue has increased by approximately 12.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 56.44% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's earnings increased by approximately 28.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 62.92% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part's consistent dividend payments, along with its historical dividend growth rate, indicate a shareholder-friendly approach. The company's prudent payout ratio and strong profitability scorecard point towards the sustainability of future dividends. Additionally, the positive growth metrics suggest that Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part is well-positioned to continue its dividend distribution while potentially expanding its operations. Investors seeking income-generating stocks with growth potential might find Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreend e Part an attractive option.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.