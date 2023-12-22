Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $8.69 billion. The current price of $289.56 reflects a significant 22.94% gain over the past week and a 13.93% gain over the past three months. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $336.27, slightly down from the past GF Value of $338.08. This valuation suggests that ASR may still have room for growth, maintaining its status as modestly undervalued both currently and in the past valuation.

Introduction to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV operates a network of airports in southeast Mexico, with its Cancun segment being the primary revenue generator. The company's diversified portfolio includes operations in airport services and other related segments. The transportation industry, particularly airport operations, is a critical infrastructure component, and ASR plays a significant role in this sector.

Robust Profitability Metrics

ASR's financial health is reflected in its impressive Profitability Rank of 9/10. The company's operating margin stands at a remarkable 59.09%, outperforming 98.64% of its peers in the industry. Its return on equity (ROE) is 24.74%, higher than 83.08% of competitors, while the return on assets (ROA) at 14.50% surpasses 91.42% of industry players. The return on invested capital (ROIC) is also strong at 21.85%, ranking higher than 93.06% of similar companies. These figures are a testament to ASR's ability to generate profits and manage its assets efficiently, with a consistent track record of profitability over the past decade.

Impressive Growth Trajectory

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's growth is equally impressive, with a Growth Rank of 9/10. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 14.60%, ranking higher than 71.55% of its industry counterparts. Over a 5-year period, the revenue growth rate per share is 11.50%, outpacing 77.88% of competitors. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 5.44%, which is more favorable than 47.49% of the industry. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate is a robust 22.40%, and the 5-year EPS without NRI growth rate is an outstanding 130.10%, ranking higher than 98.25% of companies in the field. These growth metrics underscore ASR's strong performance and potential for future expansion.

Investor Confidence and Shareholders

Notable investors have taken positions in ASR, signaling confidence in the company's prospects. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 121,683 shares, representing 0.41% of the company, while Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) owns 10,889 shares, accounting for 0.04%. The involvement of these prominent investors suggests a belief in the company's value proposition and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, ASR holds a competitive position in the market. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV (MEX:GAPB, Financial) has a slightly higher market cap of $8.71 billion, while Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (MEX:OMAB, Financial) has a market cap of $3.85 billion. Aena SME SA (XMAD:AENA, Financial), another competitor, has a significantly larger market cap of $27.18 billion. These comparisons highlight ASR's solid standing within the transportation industry and its potential for continued growth.

Conclusion

In summary, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV's stock performance has been robust, with a 22.94% gain over the past week and a 13.93% gain over the past three months. The company remains modestly undervalued according to GF Value, suggesting potential for further appreciation. ASR's strong profitability and growth metrics, combined with the confidence of significant shareholders, position it well within the competitive landscape of the transportation industry. With a solid market capitalization and a strategic focus on profitable airport operations, ASR is poised for continued success in the sector.

