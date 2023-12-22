Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $77.76, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has witnessed a daily gain of 0%, marked against a three-month change of 5.05%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Edwards Lifesciences Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and slightly lower yet strong momentum, GuruFocus assigned Edwards Lifesciences Corp the GF Score of 98 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Edwards Lifesciences Corp Business

Edwards Lifesciences Corp, with a market cap of $47.16 billion and sales of $5.819 billion, is a prominent player in the medical devices industry. Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, the company has carved a niche in designing, manufacturing, and marketing medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It boasts a leadership position across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, and monitoring systems used to measure a patient's heart function during surgery. With approximately 55% of its total sales generated from outside the U.S., Edwards Lifesciences Corp's global footprint is significant. The company's operating margin stands at a healthy 30.05%, reflecting its operational efficiency.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Edwards Lifesciences Corp's Financial Strength rating is a testament to its resilient balance sheet and adept management of its capital structure. With an Altman Z-Score of 13.55, the company showcases a formidable defense against financial distress, underscoring its robust financial stability. Additionally, its strategic handling of debt is evidenced by a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.12, further solidifying its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Edwards Lifesciences Corp highlights its superior ability to generate profits compared to its peers. The company's Operating Margin has seen a steady increase over the past five years, with figures rising from 28.49% in 2019 to 33.24% in 2022, before a slight dip to 29.95% in 2023. This trend indicates a strong command over cost management and operational efficiency. Furthermore, Edwards Lifesciences Corp's Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence in the company's financial prospects.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Edwards Lifesciences Corp's high Growth Rank reflects its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 8.1% outperforms 51.8% of the companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Moreover, the company has demonstrated a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 15.5 and a five-year rate of 15.1. This growth trajectory highlights Edwards Lifesciences Corp's sustained ability to drive profitability and expansion.

Next Steps

Considering Edwards Lifesciences Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and promising growth prospects may find Edwards Lifesciences Corp an attractive addition to their portfolios.

