Allegion PLC (ALLE, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $118.13, Allegion PLC has witnessed a daily gain of 0%, marked against a three-month change of 12.02%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Allegion PLC is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long-term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a particularly high Profitability and GF Value rank, and slightly lower but still strong Financial Strength rank, GuruFocus assigned Allegion PLC the GF Score of 92 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Allegion PLC's Business

Allegion PLC is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spinoff transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. With a market cap of $10.37 billion and sales of $3.614 billion, Allegion PLC operates with a healthy operating margin of 19.59%. In fiscal 2022, Allegion generated 73% of sales in the United States. The company mainly competes with Sweden-based Assa Abloy and Switzerland-based Dormakaba, carving out a significant presence in the security products industry.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Allegion PLC's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Allegion PLC stands impressively at 7.54, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.56, Allegion PLC's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Allegion PLC's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Allegion PLC's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. Allegion PLC's strong Predictability Rank of 3.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Allegion PLC demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 7%, which outperforms better than 56.45% of 976 companies in the Business Services industry. Moreover, Allegion PLC has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 6.2, and the rate over the past five years is 4.5. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Allegion PLC's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on this opportunity should consider the company's solid track record and strategic market position. With a GF Score that signals strong future performance, Allegion PLC stands out as a compelling investment choice for those looking to diversify their portfolio with a resilient and growing company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.