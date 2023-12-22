U.S. stocks on Friday showed a mixed performance, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) advancing, supported by gains in semiconductor stocks like Intel (INTC, Financial). Despite some Federal Reserve speakers tempering expectations of interest rate cuts, Wall Street was poised for its seventh consecutive weekly gain. The S&P 500 (SP500) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) exhibited fluctuations throughout the day. Notably, the Real Estate sector lagged, while Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors managed to stay afloat.

In the semiconductor space, Bank of America upgraded several key players, including AMD (AMD, Financial), Micron Technology (MU, Financial), and Intel (INTC, Financial), citing expectations of intra-sector rotation and continued secular growth trends. Broadcom (AVGO, Financial) also saw its shares climb, marking the seventh straight session of gains, as investors remained optimistic about the company's AI exposure and semiconductor business growth.

The spotlight was also on Block (SQ, Financial), which saw its stock rise this year after a challenging 2022. The payment and fintech company's shares outperformed the financial sector, buoyed by strong quarterly results and improved profitability. Meanwhile, Criteo (CRTO, Financial) shares increased following a note from Citi that highlighted the ad tech firm as a potential M&A candidate.

DocuSign (DOCU, Financial) shares surged on reports of a potential leveraged buyout that could take the company private. The e-signature software provider's discussions with various parties were in preliminary stages, with private equity firms and tech companies showing interest. Farfetch (FTCH, Financial) shares, on the other hand, fell amid reports of the company working to secure a last-minute deal with new investors.

In the energy sector, Goldman Sachs presented five large-cap energy stocks, including Chevron Corporation (CVX, Financial) and Devon Energy (DVN, Financial), that could potentially mean revert and turn around in 2024. The report suggested these companies could succeed in a mid-cycle environment with stable oil and natural gas prices.

Merck (MRK, Financial) announced FDA approval of its drug Welireg for advanced kidney cancer treatment, potentially impacting the company's future prospects. Additionally, American Express (AXP, Financial) reported a slight increase in its credit card delinquency rate, while the net charge-off rate decreased.

In acquisition news, US Steel (X, Financial) was reportedly considering takeover offers, with the board expected to meet over the weekend to decide on the bids. The healthcare sector also saw potential M&A activity, with Health Care Service Corp. and Elevance Health (ELV, Financial) competing to purchase Cigna's (CI, Financial) Medicare Advantage business.

Dividend activity this week included increased payouts from companies like Waste Management (WM, Financial) and Amgen (AMGN, Financial), with upcoming ex-dividend dates for Alibaba (BABA, Financial) and Southwest Airlines (LUV, Financial). Callon Petroleum (CPE, Financial) saw its shares rise amid reports that the company is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, after receiving takeover interest.