Market Today: Wall Street Eyes Seventh Weekly Gain Amid Mixed Signals

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

U.S. stocks on Friday showed a mixed performance, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) advancing, supported by gains in semiconductor stocks like Intel (INTC, Financial). Despite some Federal Reserve speakers tempering expectations of interest rate cuts, Wall Street was poised for its seventh consecutive weekly gain. The S&P 500 (SP500) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) exhibited fluctuations throughout the day. Notably, the Real Estate sector lagged, while Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors managed to stay afloat.

In the semiconductor space, Bank of America upgraded several key players, including AMD (AMD, Financial), Micron Technology (MU, Financial), and Intel (INTC, Financial), citing expectations of intra-sector rotation and continued secular growth trends. Broadcom (AVGO, Financial) also saw its shares climb, marking the seventh straight session of gains, as investors remained optimistic about the company's AI exposure and semiconductor business growth.

The spotlight was also on Block (SQ, Financial), which saw its stock rise this year after a challenging 2022. The payment and fintech company's shares outperformed the financial sector, buoyed by strong quarterly results and improved profitability. Meanwhile, Criteo (CRTO, Financial) shares increased following a note from Citi that highlighted the ad tech firm as a potential M&A candidate.

DocuSign (DOCU, Financial) shares surged on reports of a potential leveraged buyout that could take the company private. The e-signature software provider's discussions with various parties were in preliminary stages, with private equity firms and tech companies showing interest. Farfetch (FTCH, Financial) shares, on the other hand, fell amid reports of the company working to secure a last-minute deal with new investors.

In the energy sector, Goldman Sachs presented five large-cap energy stocks, including Chevron Corporation (CVX, Financial) and Devon Energy (DVN, Financial), that could potentially mean revert and turn around in 2024. The report suggested these companies could succeed in a mid-cycle environment with stable oil and natural gas prices.

Merck (MRK, Financial) announced FDA approval of its drug Welireg for advanced kidney cancer treatment, potentially impacting the company's future prospects. Additionally, American Express (AXP, Financial) reported a slight increase in its credit card delinquency rate, while the net charge-off rate decreased.

In acquisition news, US Steel (X, Financial) was reportedly considering takeover offers, with the board expected to meet over the weekend to decide on the bids. The healthcare sector also saw potential M&A activity, with Health Care Service Corp. and Elevance Health (ELV, Financial) competing to purchase Cigna's (CI, Financial) Medicare Advantage business.

Dividend activity this week included increased payouts from companies like Waste Management (WM, Financial) and Amgen (AMGN, Financial), with upcoming ex-dividend dates for Alibaba (BABA, Financial) and Southwest Airlines (LUV, Financial). Callon Petroleum (CPE, Financial) saw its shares rise amid reports that the company is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale, after receiving takeover interest.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.