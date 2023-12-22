William Blair Commentary: Our Top Blogs of 2023

A look back from William Blair News

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Our investment teams are committed to creating insightful thought leadership that delves into unique opportunities.
Article's Main Image

In 2023, the financial markets demonstrated cautious optimism, navigating ongoing global recovery efforts, the complexities of inflationary pressures, and fast-changing geopolitical dynamics.

Because of this unique investment landscape, staying informed is critical. Our investment teams are dedicated to traveling around the globe to gain a deeper understanding of potential investments. They are also committed to creating insightful thought leadership that delves into unique opportunities.

Below, we highlight some of our most impactful blogs of the year. For even more insights on the economy and investment landscape, subscribe to our blog today.

Will Quality Small and Mid Cap Lead the Charge?

Early in 2023, Rob Lanphier, partner, portfolio specialist on our U.S. growth and core equity team, posed the question, “Will quality small-mid-cap (SMID) lead the charge?”

While there have been many variables that drove the disparity between large and SMID equities this year, the SMID asset class continues to look attractive, as Rob highlights in his latest blog post, “Revisiting Quality U.S. Small and Mid Caps.” In our view, the market pivot from large caps is a question only of “when,” not “if.”

Read the updated blog

Two Sides to the Story in Emerging Markets Debt

There are always two sides to every story, and the first quarter of 2023 was no exception for emerging markets debt, writes Marco Ruijer, CFA, a portfolio manager on our emerging markets debt team.

On one hand, the asset class suffered from an increase in risk aversion led by concerns about the health of the U.S. banking sector. On the other hand, those concerns should drive the end of the monetary tightening cycle and improve the global macro backdrop, supporting emerging markets debt fundamentals.

Read the blog

Large-Cap Growth: Navigating Index Concentration

Over the past decade, large-cap growth indices have delivered strong returns relative to many asset classes. But as index concentration has risen over this period, the largest issuers have become an increasingly sizable portion of the large-cap growth asset class and have been outsized contributors to index performance.

As a result of the growing market concentration, the majority of passive funds have also become top-heavy as their exposure to the largest index constituents moves in lockstep, explains Aaron Socker, a portfolio specialist on our U.S. growth and core equity team. Active managers, unlike their passive counterparts, are not anchored to the dominant weights in the index and may be well positioned to navigate an evolving market landscape.

Read the blog

What's Shaping India? 5 Emerging Trends

To check in on India's economic growth, members of our global equity team traveled to India in the fall of 2022 and met with public and private companies, industry experts, and venture capital investors. They found that while COVID-19 impacted near-term developments in India, key sectors are standing out, offering compelling investment opportunities.

Jeremy Murden, CAIA, portfolio specialist, Jay Kannan, global research analyst, Michael Patchen, global research analyst, and Ben Loss, global research analyst, discuss five emerging trends to watch, from digitalization and rising consumption to solar energy and urban and rural infrastructure modernization.

Read the blog

A New Era of Investing Dawns

Back in February, Ken McAtamney, partner, portfolio manager, and head of our global equity team, wrote that “we have begun to shift into a different economic and market environment, marking a different era than we have seen in the decade-plus since the Global Financial Crisis (GFC).”

Despite this backdrop, companies that persistently out-earn their cost of capital, grow their asset bases with high returns on invested capital, and innovate to solve customer needs continue to look like potential attractive investments. Recently, Ken expanded on how market leadership is broadening in this different environment.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.