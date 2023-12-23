ServiceNow (NOW)'s Market Valuation: A Fair Play in the Tech Sector?

Exploring the True Value of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) in Today's Market

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 2.62% and a notable 3-month gain of 20.62%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.72, investors may wonder if the stock is fairly valued. This article delves into the valuation of ServiceNow, scrutinizing its market position and financial health to provide a comprehensive analysis. Continue reading to uncover whether ServiceNow aligns with its intrinsic value and what this means for potential investors.

Company Introduction

ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) offers innovative software solutions to automate and structure business processes through a SaaS delivery model, catering primarily to the IT function of enterprise customers. Starting with IT service management, ServiceNow has expanded to other functional areas such as customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. The company also provides an application development platform as a service. With a current stock price of $698.24 and a GF Value of $695.06, ServiceNow holds a market cap of $143.20 billion, suggesting the stock is trading close to its fair value. This sets the stage for a deeper evaluation of the company's valuation.

1735822999493341184.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance forecasts. ServiceNow (NOW, Financial) appears fairly valued according to the GF Value Line. If the stock's price significantly deviates from this line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing future returns. Presently, ServiceNow's stock price suggests that the company's long-term return could align closely with its business growth rate.

1735822977620045824.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with solid financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. ServiceNow's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.8 places it in a moderate position within the Software industry. GuruFocus rates ServiceNow's financial strength as 8 out of 10, reflecting a robust balance sheet. This financial resilience is an essential aspect of the company's overall health and prospects.

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a less risky indicator of a company's performance, especially when it shows consistency over time. ServiceNow has been profitable for 4 out of the past 10 years. The company's operating margin of 7.64% is higher than 64.82% of its peers in the Software industry, indicating fair profitability. With revenues of $8.50 billion and an EPS of $7.72, ServiceNow's profitability is regarded as stable.

Growth is a pivotal factor in valuation. ServiceNow's average annual revenue growth rate of 26.6% outperforms 81.76% of companies in the Software industry. Furthermore, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 33.2% ranks above 80.37% of its peers, highlighting the company's strong growth trajectory.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability. ServiceNow's ROIC of 10.25 is higher than its WACC of 9.52, indicating the company is generating value for its shareholders. This positive spread suggests effective capital management and a promising outlook for investor returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ServiceNow (NOW, Financial) appears to be trading at a price reflecting its fair value. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability and growth rates are commendable. ServiceNow's valuation suggests that its stock price may offer returns that are in line with the company's business growth. For a detailed look at ServiceNow's financials, you can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.