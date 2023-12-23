ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 2.62% and a notable 3-month gain of 20.62%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.72, investors may wonder if the stock is fairly valued. This article delves into the valuation of ServiceNow, scrutinizing its market position and financial health to provide a comprehensive analysis. Continue reading to uncover whether ServiceNow aligns with its intrinsic value and what this means for potential investors.

Company Introduction

ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial) offers innovative software solutions to automate and structure business processes through a SaaS delivery model, catering primarily to the IT function of enterprise customers. Starting with IT service management, ServiceNow has expanded to other functional areas such as customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. The company also provides an application development platform as a service. With a current stock price of $698.24 and a GF Value of $695.06, ServiceNow holds a market cap of $143.20 billion, suggesting the stock is trading close to its fair value. This sets the stage for a deeper evaluation of the company's valuation.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance forecasts. ServiceNow (NOW, Financial) appears fairly valued according to the GF Value Line. If the stock's price significantly deviates from this line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing future returns. Presently, ServiceNow's stock price suggests that the company's long-term return could align closely with its business growth rate.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with solid financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. ServiceNow's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.8 places it in a moderate position within the Software industry. GuruFocus rates ServiceNow's financial strength as 8 out of 10, reflecting a robust balance sheet. This financial resilience is an essential aspect of the company's overall health and prospects.

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a less risky indicator of a company's performance, especially when it shows consistency over time. ServiceNow has been profitable for 4 out of the past 10 years. The company's operating margin of 7.64% is higher than 64.82% of its peers in the Software industry, indicating fair profitability. With revenues of $8.50 billion and an EPS of $7.72, ServiceNow's profitability is regarded as stable.

Growth is a pivotal factor in valuation. ServiceNow's average annual revenue growth rate of 26.6% outperforms 81.76% of companies in the Software industry. Furthermore, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 33.2% ranks above 80.37% of its peers, highlighting the company's strong growth trajectory.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another way to assess profitability. ServiceNow's ROIC of 10.25 is higher than its WACC of 9.52, indicating the company is generating value for its shareholders. This positive spread suggests effective capital management and a promising outlook for investor returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ServiceNow (NOW, Financial) appears to be trading at a price reflecting its fair value. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability and growth rates are commendable. ServiceNow's valuation suggests that its stock price may offer returns that are in line with the company's business growth. For a detailed look at ServiceNow's financials, you can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.