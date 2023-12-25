Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of MOHCY's Dividend

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA (MOHCY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on 2024-01-08, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-18. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA Do?

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA operates a series of ancillary plants and offsite facilities that make up its refinery business. Its operations can process crude oils of various characteristics and produce a full range of petroleum products, complying with myriad international specifications. It serves major petroleum marketing companies in Greece and internationally. Motor Oil Hellas' production ranges from light ends and gasoline to middle distillates, fuel, bitumen, and lubricants. The company is one of very few in its region that produces and packages lubricants. Its base oils and lubricants are approved by several prominent international organizations.

A Glimpse at Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's Dividend History

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 7.98% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.99%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's annual dividend growth rate was -5.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -15.00% per year. And over the past decade, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 12.20%.

Based on Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA stock as of today is approximately 3.54%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.26.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's revenue has increased by approximately 21.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 71.66% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's earnings increased by approximately 62.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 82.13% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on MOHCY's Dividend Outlook

Considering Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's current dividend yield, historical dividend growth, and payout ratio, alongside its profitability and growth metrics, the company appears to be maintaining a healthy balance between rewarding shareholders and investing in its future. With a solid track record and promising growth indicators, MOHCY stands as an attractive option for value investors seeking dividend income. As the company navigates the dynamic energy sector landscape, will its strategic initiatives continue to fuel its dividend growth? Investors may find it worthwhile to keep a close eye on Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA's performance in the coming quarters. For those looking for similar investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

