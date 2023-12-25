Long-established in the Asset Management industry, Blackstone Inc (BX, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.7%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 14.69%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Blackstone Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Blackstone Inc a GF Score of 61 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Blackstone Inc's Business

Blackstone Inc, with a market cap of $97.01 billion and sales of $7.42 billion, is the world's largest alternative asset manager. As of June 2023, the company boasts $1.001 trillion in total assets under management, including $731.1 billion in fee-earning assets. Blackstone Inc operates across four core segments: private equity, real estate, credit & insurance, and hedge fund solutions. With a client base that includes institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, Blackstone Inc maintains a global presence through 25 offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Blackstone Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.23 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 9999, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 0% of 352 companies in the Asset Management industry. Tillinghast suggests that a high debt-to-Ebitda ratio can be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Profitability Breakdown

Blackstone Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Net Margin has declined over the past five years, with figures showing a decrease from 33.20% in 2019 to 16.23% in 2023. This downward trend in profitability is a concerning indicator for potential investors.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Blackstone Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. Additionally, Blackstone Inc's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Next Steps

Considering Blackstone Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should be cautious and consider these factors when evaluating the company's future prospects. For those seeking more robust investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium members can explore companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

