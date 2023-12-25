Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $76.9, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has witnessed a daily loss of 1.11%, marked against a three-month change of 5.05%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Edwards Lifesciences Corp is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, and growth, and a slightly lower momentum rank, GuruFocus assigned Edwards Lifesciences Corp the GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Edwards Lifesciences Corp Business

Edwards Lifesciences Corp, with a market cap of $46.64 billion and sales of $5.819 billion, is a prominent player in the medical devices sector. Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, the company has carved out a leadership position in the market for advanced stages of structural heart disease. Its portfolio includes surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, catheters, and monitoring systems used to measure a patient's heart function during surgery. With approximately 55% of its total sales generated from outside the U.S., Edwards Lifesciences Corp boasts a significant global footprint and a diverse revenue stream.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Edwards Lifesciences Corp's Financial Strength rating is a testament to its solid balance sheet and adept capital management. The company's Altman Z-Score of 13.43 is indicative of a strong buffer against financial distress, underscoring its financial stability. Furthermore, a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.12 demonstrates Edwards Lifesciences Corp's strategic debt management, reinforcing its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank reflects Edwards Lifesciences Corp's superior ability to generate profits compared to its industry peers. The company's Operating Margin has shown a steady increase over the past five years, with a notable rise from 28.49% in 2019 to 33.24% in 2022, before a slight dip to 29.95% in 2023. This trend highlights the company's efficiency in managing its operations and maintaining profitability.

Additionally, Edwards Lifesciences Corp's Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence in the company's financial outlook.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Edwards Lifesciences Corp's high Growth Rank underscores its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 8.1% outperforms 51.87% of companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Moreover, the company has demonstrated a robust increase in EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 15.5 and a five-year rate of 15.1, highlighting its growth capabilities.

Considering Edwards Lifesciences Corp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and growth prospects may find Edwards Lifesciences Corp an attractive addition to their portfolios. For those looking to discover more companies with strong GF Scores, GuruFocus Premium members can utilize the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

