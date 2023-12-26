Charlie Munger's 1986 Letter to Wesco Shareholders

To Our Shareholders:

Consolidated "normal" operating income (i.e., before all unusual operating income and all net gains from sales of securilies) for the calendar year 1986 increased to $11,934,000 ($1.68 per share) from $8,347,000 ($1.17 per share) in the previous year.

Consolidated net income (i.e., after unusual operating income and all net i;ains from sales of securitie•) decreased to $16,524,000 ($2.32 per sharej from $51,541,000 ($7.24 per share) in the previous year.

A highly unusual capital gain, of a not-likely-to-recur type, from disposition of General Foods stock caused most of the net income in 1985. Wesco has three major subsidiaries, Mutual Savings, in Pasadena, Precision Steel, headquartered in Chicago and engaged in the steel warehousing and specialty metal products businesses, and Wesco-financial Insurance Company, headquartered in Omaha and currently engaged in the reinsurance business.

This supplementary breakdown of earnings differs somewhat from that used in audited financial statements which follow standard accounting convention. The supplementary breakdown is furnished because it is considered useful to shareholders.

Mutual Savings

Mutual Savings "normal" net operating income of $2,159,000 in 1986 represented a decrease of 35% from the $3,342,000 figure in the previous year.

Separale balance sheets of Mutual Savings at year-end 1985 and 1986 are sel forth at the end of this annual report. They show (1) total savings accounts rising to $282 million from $269 million the year before, (2) a very high ratio of shareholders' equily to savings account liabilities (probably the highest for any mature U.S. savings and loan associa­tion), (3) a substantial portion of savings account liabilites offset by cash equivalents andmarketable securities, (4) a loan portfolio (mostly real estate mortgages) of about $79 million at the end of 1986, down 6% from the $83 million at the end of 1985, and (5) favorable effects or securities gains, which caused net worth to decline only $3 million in 1986 despile payment of a dividend of $7.5 million to the parent corporation.

The loan portfolio at the end of 1986, although containing almost no risk of loss from defaults, bore an average interest rate of only 7.48%, probably the Iowest for any U.S. savings and loan association and about equal to the average interest rate which now must be paid to hold savings accounts. This, of course, leaves no net interest margin to cover operating costs. However, the unrealized depreciation in the loan portfolio is now more than offset by unrealized appreciation in Mutual Savings' interest-bearing securities and preferred stocks. Such unrealized appreciation at December 31, 1986 was about $17 million.

As pointed out in footnote 14 to the accompanying financial statements, the book value of Wesco's equity in Mutual Savings ($54.8 million at December 31, 1986) over­states the amount realizable, after taxes, from sale or liquidation at book value. If all Mutual Savings' assets, net of liabilities, were to be sold, even pursuant to a plan of com­plete liquidation, for the $54.8 million in book value reported under applicable accounting convention, the parent corporation would receive much less than $54.8 mil­lion after substantial income taxation imposed because about $47 million of what is designated shareholders' equily for accounting purposes is considered bad debt reserves for most tax purposes.

There is, however, in Mutual Savings, not only a buried plus value in unrealized appreciation of securities, but also a buried plus value in real estate. The foreclosed propety on hand (mostly 22 largely oceanfront acres in Santa Barbara) has become worth over a long holding period much more than its $1.6 million balance sheet carrying cost. Reasonable, community-sensitive development of this property has been delayed over 11 years in the course of administration of land-use laws. But we are optimistic that the delay will end in 1987 and that the Santa Barbara and Montecello communities will be very pleased with development into 32 houses intersperced with large open areas. Mutual Savings plans to make the development first rate in every respect, and unique in the quality of its landscaping.

The buried plus value in real estate is limited by the small number of houses allowed (32) and by the fact only a minority of such houses (12) will haw any significant ocean view. Additional limitation will come from prospective high cost of private streets, sweage amd utility improvements, connections and landscaping. And, most important of all, various changes and burdens imposed by governmental bodies will drastically reduce our potential recovery from what it would have been had the zoning and development climate of the early 1970's continued into 1987.

Balancing all merits and demerits, Mutual Savings, as it has been managed under present conditions by the writer and others, continues to be a mediocre business from the shareholders' point of view. Mutual Savings' good points are: (1) high asset quality and sound balance sheet; (2) a maturity match of interest-bearing assets and liabilities which makes risk of insolvency near zero, whatever happens to interest rates; and (3) a deserved reputation for high quality service to account holders, achieved at below­-average cost to the institution in an efficient one-large-office operation, as distinguished from a many-small-branch-offices operation. Mutual Savings' bad points are: (1) all recent growth in savings accounts, considered on an incremental-effects basis. has been loss business because interest and other costs incurred exceed income obtained by employing prcceeds in short-term interest-bearing assets; (2) a burdensome position under the FSLIC account-insurane system causes payments of ever-higher amounts inio the system to help bail out more venturesome savings and loan associations which become insolvent, with the payments being required despite the fact that Mutual Sav­ings imposes almost no risk on FSLIC; (3) "normal" net operating income is below an acceptable rate of return on present book value of shareholders' equity, with such return reaching an acceptable level over recent years only with help from securities gains and other unusual items; (4) it would not be easy to leave the savings and loan business, should this course of action ever be desired, without a large income tax bur­den of a type not applied to corporations other than savings and loan associations; (5) as explained in last year's annual report, the regulatory structure of the savings and loan business creates a competitive situation in which it is hard to make respectable profits through careful operations; and (6) management has not yet found an acceptable rem­edy for any of the previously listed bad points, despite years of trying.

Moreover, comparisons of post-1984 financial results for Mutual Savings with results for many other and more typical savings and loan associations in California, con­tinue to leave Mutual Savings looking inferior, to put it mildly. As interest rates went down, these other associations, which have greater financial leverage and operated less fearfully than Mutual Savings during former high-interest periods, came to have loan and investment portfolios which (1) now are worth more on average than book value and (2) now produce a high return on book value of shareholders' equity, after deduc­tion of operating expenses and interest to account holders at present rates. Any Wesco shareholder who thinks Mutual Savings has any expertise in predicting and profiting from interest rate changes can look at the 1985-1986 record and despair.

Despite the fact that some other savings and loan associations did much better after 1984 than Mutual Savings, and are now much better poised to report good figures for 1987, we plan to continue operating only in ways acceptable in our own judgment, anticipating as a consequencewidely fluctuating and sometimes inadequate returns. In the future, however, Mutual Savings will make and purchase more loans. Now that Mutual Savings' old mortgage loans have declined in amount and increased in market value, (the market value increasing being caused both by a decline in generally prevailing interest rates and by a shortening of remaining loan life), new loans will be added as seems wise, with a target that at least 60% of assets be in housing-related loans. New direct loans aggregating $9 million were made in 1986, all adjustable rate mortgages with no cap on future interest rate changes but with an extremely low "spread" for the lender. In recent months, the total of all loans on hand has risen as new loans made exceeded principal payments on old loans.

With assets not employed in direct real-estate lending, Mutual Savings continues not only to make payments to FSLIC far in excess of fair charges for risks imposed on FSLIC but also lo employ a large part of total assets in short-tenn loans to the Federal Home Loan Bank. These practices are pro-social but will continue to reduce profits.

Mutual Savings also continues to support the Federal Home Loan Bank Board in its efforts to change the present rules of the savings and loan business to augment average soundness of FSLIC-insured associations and prevent recunence of widespread insol­vencies like those now bedevilling the industry.

Precision Steel

Wesco's Precision Steel subsidiary, located in the outskirts of Chicago at Franklin Park, Illinois, was acquired for approximately $15 million on February 28, 1979. The price was roughly book value for a company which carried its inventories on a conser­vative LIFO accounting basis and which contained significant cash balances. More important, the company has reached its position from a modest beginning through maintenance of sound, customer-oriented business values inculcated over a long time by a gifted founder and his successors. Precision Steel owns a well-established steel service center business and a subsidiary engaged in the manufacture and distribution of tool room supplies and other specially metal products.

Precision Steel's businesses contributed $1,701,000 to "normal" net operating income in 1986, down 15% compared with $2,010,000 in 1985. The decrease in 1986 profit occurred in spite of increased revenues (up 2% to $52,304,000).

Under the skilled leadership of David Hillstrom, Precision Steel's businesses are now quite satisfactory, taking into account the financial leverage put into Wesco's con­solidated picture incident to their acquisition.

Shortly after Wesco's purchase of Precision Steel, a substantial physical expansion of steel warehousing facilities was authorized, involving a new buildings in Charlotte, North Carolina. The new building and the whole North Carolina operation are now very successful, contributing $10,172,000 to 1986 sales at a profit margin higher than has prevailed in the long-established Chicago headquarters' facility.

Precision Steel's businesses, despite their mundane nomenclature, are steps advanced on the quality scale from mere commodity-type businesses. Many customers of Precision Steel, needing dependable supply on short notice of specialized grades of high-quality, cold-rolled strip steel, reasonable prices, technical excellence in culling to order, and remembrance when supplies are short, rightly believe that they have no fully comparable alternative in Precision Steel's market area. Indeed, many customers at locations remote from Chicago and Charlotte (for instance, Los Angeles) seek out Precision Steel's service.

Wesco remains interested in logical expansion of Precision Steel's businesses, using available liquid assets.