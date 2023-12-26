Unveiling The Kroger Co (KR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Balanced Perspective on The Kroger Co's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Kroger Co (KR, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 3.22%, yet over the last three months, it has seen a slight decline of 1.55%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.57, investors are keen to understand whether the stock is fairly valued. This article delves into an in-depth valuation analysis to uncover the true worth of The Kroger Co (KR) in the current market.

Company Introduction

The Kroger Co (KR, Financial) is a titan in the U.S. grocery market, with a vast network of supermarkets and a significant presence in both the pharmacy and fuel sectors. The company's commitment to quality is reflected in its robust private-label products, of which a significant portion is self-manufactured. As The Kroger Co stands on the brink of a potential $25 billion acquisition of Albertsons, which could reshape the industry landscape in 2024, the question of the company's valuation becomes increasingly pertinent. With a current stock price of $45.53 and a GF Value of $47.28, determining whether The Kroger Co is fairly valued requires a closer look at the underlying financials and market position.

1736893030482374656.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that captures the intrinsic value of a stock. This measure takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections. When the stock price aligns with the GF Value Line, it is considered fairly valued. Conversely, a significant deviation above suggests overvaluation and potential underperformance, while a price below the GF Value Line may indicate undervaluation and the prospect of higher returns.

For The Kroger Co (KR, Financial), with a market cap of $32.80 billion, the stock appears to be trading close to its fair value. This assessment suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to mirror the rate of the company's business growth.

1736893004582547456.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. The Kroger Co's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, although lower than many of its peers, still secures a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10. This indicates a fair balance sheet, which is an essential aspect of the company's overall financial health.

Assessing Profitability and Growth

The profitability of a company is a key indicator of its investment potential. The Kroger Co has maintained profitability for the past decade, with a solid revenue of $147.80 billion and an EPS of $2.57. Although its operating margin is modest, the overall profitability rank of 9 out of 10 reflects a strong performance. Furthermore, The Kroger Co's average annual revenue growth of 10.3% positions it favorably within the Retail - Defensive industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC

The comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is a critical measure of profitability. The Kroger Co's ROIC of 4.54 is currently below its WACC of 5.69, suggesting that it is not creating excess value over its capital costs in the short term.

Conclusive Insights

In conclusion, The Kroger Co (KR, Financial) is fairly valued at present, reflecting its fair financial condition and robust profitability. Its growth is commendable, outperforming more than half of its competitors in the Retail - Defensive industry. To gain a deeper understanding of The Kroger Co's financial journey, interested investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.