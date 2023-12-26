United States Steel (X): Assessing the Discrepancy Between Market Price and Intrinsic Value

Is the Recent Surge in United States Steel's Stock Justified by Its Financials?

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

United States Steel Corp (X, Financial) has recently experienced a remarkable upswing, with a daily gain of 26.09% and an impressive 3-month gain of 62.45%. Despite these gains and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.55, a critical question arises: is the stock significantly overvalued? The following valuation analysis seeks to uncover whether United States Steel's current market performance is reflective of its intrinsic value or if investors are caught in an overvaluation trap. Read on for a comprehensive evaluation of United States Steel's financial health and market position.

Company Introduction

United States Steel Corp operates across the United States and Europe, with a notable presence in Slovakia. Its diverse operations span from integrated steel plants in North America to steelmaking capacities in Europe, serving a myriad of industries. Despite its expansive operations, United States Steel's recent stock price of $49.59 presents a stark contrast to its Fair Value (GF Value) of $25.42, suggesting a potential overvaluation. This discrepancy sets the stage for an in-depth evaluation of the company's true value, juxtaposing its financial performance with the estimated fair value.

1736893595501260800.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock, integrating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance projections. United States Steel's stock appears to be significantly overvalued when compared to its GF Value. This overvaluation implies that its long-term return may not align with the company's business growth, pointing to a potential discrepancy between its market price and intrinsic worth.

1736893574622015488.png

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to mitigate the risk of capital loss. United States Steel's financial strength is fair, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.74, surpassing 65.37% of its peers in the Steel industry. This ratio, along with the company's interest coverage, provides insights into its financial resilience, suggesting that United States Steel is on solid financial ground.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with a track record of consistent earnings, pose less investment risk. United States Steel has maintained profitability for 5 out of the past 10 years. With a revenue of $18.20 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.55, coupled with an operating margin of 5.92%, the company's profitability is deemed fair. Additionally, United States Steel's growth, particularly its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 104.2%, places it ahead of 94.19% of companies in the Steel industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is another method to assess a company's profitability. Ideally, the ROIC should exceed the WACC, indicating efficient capital allocation. For the past 12 months, United States Steel's ROIC was 6.72, below its WACC of 11.41, suggesting that the company's investments have not yielded returns above its capital costs.

Conclusion

Overall, the evidence suggests that United States Steel (X, Financial) stock is significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is reasonable, with growth outpacing a substantial portion of its industry peers. To delve deeper into United States Steel's financials, interested parties can visit the 30-Year Financials here.

Screener Link

For investors seeking high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.