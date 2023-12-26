Fortinet (FTNT): A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Fortinet Inc (FTNT, Financial) has recently experienced a daily loss of -2.97% and a three-month decline of -7.13%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) sitting at $1.45. Investors may wonder if these figures hint at an undervaluation of the stock. This article delves into Fortinet's valuation to determine whether the current market price truly reflects the company's intrinsic value. Read on for a detailed analysis.

Company Overview

Fortinet Inc (FTNT, Financial) is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. Based in California, Fortinet serves over 700,000 customers worldwide, primarily through its subscription and support-based business model. With a market cap of $43.10 billion and sales reaching $5.20 billion, Fortinet has established a robust market presence. However, the current stock price of $56.11 significantly lags behind the GF Value of $82.43, suggesting a potential undervaluation worth exploring.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and projected business performance. The GF Value Line provides a benchmark for the stock's fair trading price. If the stock price substantially exceeds this line, it may be overvalued, leading to lower future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line suggests a stock that may be undervalued and poised for higher returns.

Fortinet (FTNT, Financial) is categorized as significantly undervalued by the GuruFocus Value calculation. This assessment is grounded in historical trading multiples, past business growth, and analyst forecasts of future business performance. With Fortinet's price at $56.11 per share and a market cap of $43.10 billion, there is a strong indication that the stock may be undervalued.

Given Fortinet's undervaluation, the long-term return on its stock could potentially outpace its business growth, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors.

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength and Stability

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of capital loss. Fortinet's cash-to-debt ratio of 3.2 places it ahead of 54.45% of its peers in the Software industry. With a financial strength ranking of 7 out of 10, Fortinet's fiscal health appears stable and fair.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Companies that consistently generate profits typically offer lower investment risks. Fortinet has maintained profitability for 10 of the past 10 years. With an impressive operating margin of 23.39%, Fortinet outperforms 92.08% of its industry counterparts, underscoring its strong profitability.

Growth is a critical valuation factor, as it is often correlated with long-term stock performance. Fortinet's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 30.4% ranks better than 84.35% of companies in the Software industry, and its EBITDA growth rate of 37.7% is also impressive. This level of growth suggests a promising outlook for shareholder value creation.

ROIC vs. WACC

A company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) should ideally exceed its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) to indicate efficient cash flow generation relative to its invested capital. Fortinet's ROIC of 23.34 is more than double its WACC of 10.5, signaling effective capital use.

Final Thoughts on Fortinet's Valuation

Overall, Fortinet (FTNT, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued based on our analysis. The company's financial health is fair, and its profitability is robust, with growth outstripping more than 83% of its industry peers. To gain a deeper understanding of Fortinet's financials, interested investors can explore the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider utilizing the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.