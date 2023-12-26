Unveiling Lantheus Holdings (LNTH)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Assessing the Intrinsic Value of Lantheus Holdings in the Volatile Market

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Amidst a significant daily loss of 26.88% and a three-month decline of 12.9%, Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH, Financial) presents a curious case for investors. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.43, the question arises: is Lantheus Holdings significantly undervalued? This valuation analysis seeks to answer that by delving into the company's financials and market position. Read on to uncover whether Lantheus Holdings stands as a hidden gem in the healthcare sector.

Company Introduction

Lantheus Holdings Inc caters to the vital healthcare sector in the United States, specializing in the development of diagnostic products across three main categories: Precision Diagnostics, Radiopharmaceutical Oncology, and Strategic Partnerships and Other Revenue. With a focus on cardiology, the Precision Diagnostic products aid healthcare professionals in disease detection and monitoring. The Radiopharmaceutical Oncology segment provides tools to Find, Fight, and Follow cancer. Strategic Partnerships aim to enable precision medicine through biomarkers, digital solutions, and pharma services platforms, including the licensing of RELISTOR to Bausch Health Companies, Inc. A glance at the stock price juxtaposed with the GF Value suggests a potential undervaluation, setting the stage for a deeper investigation into Lantheus Holdings' intrinsic value.

1736894131994685440.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. This calculation suggests that Lantheus Holdings (LNTH, Financial) is significantly undervalued. The stock's current price of $55.6 per share, against a market cap of $3.80 billion, further reinforces this assessment. This undervaluation implies a potential for higher long-term returns, surpassing the company's business growth rate.

1736894111572619264.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid potential capital loss. Lantheus Holdings boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 1, ranking it above half of its industry peers. This favorable ratio has earned the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 from GuruFocus, indicating a sound balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of reduced investment risk. Lantheus Holdings has maintained profitability for 5 out of the past 10 years, with a revenue of $1.20 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.43 over the past twelve months. However, its operating margin of 4.6% is not as competitive, ranking lower than half of its industry counterparts. The company's overall profitability score is 6 out of 10, which is fair but leaves room for improvement.

Regarding growth, Lantheus Holdings' 3-year average annual revenue growth of 15.2% outperforms a majority of its industry, whereas its EBITDA growth rate is less impressive. This mixed growth performance suggests a need for careful consideration by investors.

ROIC vs WACC

The comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is a critical measure of profitability. Lantheus Holdings' ROIC of 7.64% surpasses its WACC of 4.75%, indicating value creation for shareholders. This positive spread is a promising sign for potential investors.

Conclusion

In summary, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financials are stable, and its profitability is reasonable, though growth could be stronger. For those interested in a more detailed financial overview, Lantheus Holdings' 30-Year Financials are available for review.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.