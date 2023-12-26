Synovus Financial Corp's Dividend Analysis

Insights into SNV's Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

Synovus Financial Corp (SNV, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on 2024-01-02, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Synovus Financial Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Synovus Financial Corp Do?

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments: Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

A Glimpse at Synovus Financial Corp's Dividend History

Synovus Financial Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

Synovus Financial Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2009. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Synovus Financial Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Synovus Financial Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.82% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.94%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Synovus Financial Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 4.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 15.40% per year. And over the past decade, Synovus Financial Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 21.40%.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Synovus Financial Corp stock as of today is approximately 7.82%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Synovus Financial Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.34.

Synovus Financial Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Synovus Financial Corp's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Synovus Financial Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Synovus Financial Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Synovus Financial Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 6.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 51.14% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Synovus Financial Corp's earnings increased by approximately 8.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 48.86% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.40%, which outperforms approximately 60.99% of global competitors.

Concluding Perspectives on Synovus Financial Corp's Dividend Outlook

In conclusion, Synovus Financial Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, moderate payout ratio, and fair profitability and growth metrics paint a picture of a stable financial institution with a commitment to shareholder returns. These factors together provide a compelling case for investors considering SNV as a potential addition to their dividend portfolios. With the upcoming dividend on the horizon, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the company's financial health and its ability to maintain its dividend achiever status. Will Synovus Financial Corp continue to deliver shareholder value in the form of dividends? It's a question that only time will answer, but the current indicators are promising.

