Accenture PLC (ACN) Reports Modest Revenue Growth and Strong Bookings in Q1 Fiscal 2024

Steady Performance Amid Economic Headwinds with a Focus on Future Growth

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Accenture PLC (ACN) reports a 3% increase in revenues to $16.2 billion in Q1 fiscal 2024.
  • GAAP EPS rose slightly to $3.10, while adjusted EPS saw a 6% increase to $3.27.
  • New bookings surged by 14% to $18.4 billion, showcasing strong demand for ACN's services.
Article's Main Image

On December 19, 2023, Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on November 30, 2023. The company reported revenues of $16.2 billion, marking a 3% increase in U.S. dollars and a 1% increase in local currency compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Despite economic challenges, ACN demonstrated resilience with a GAAP operating margin of 15.8%, a slight decrease from the 16.5% reported in the same quarter of the previous year. However, the adjusted operating margin expanded by 20 basis points to 16.7%.

Financial Highlights

Accenture's GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $3.10, a modest increase from $3.08 in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The adjusted EPS, which excludes certain costs, stood at $3.27, representing a 6% increase year-over-year. This growth in adjusted EPS was attributed to a combination of higher revenue, operating results, and non-operating income, along with a lower share count, partially offset by an increase in noncontrolling interests.

The company's gross margin improved to 33.6% from 32.9% in the previous year, indicating a more profitable revenue mix. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were up slightly to 16.9% of revenues, compared to 16.5% in the prior year's first quarter.

Operational Efficiency and Cash Flow

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $499 million, with free cash flow of $430 million after accounting for property and equipment additions. This compares to a free cash flow of $397 million in the same period last year. Days services outstanding (DSOs) stood at 49 days, a slight increase from 48 days at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Segment Performance

Accenture's performance varied across its operating segments. Consulting revenues remained flat in U.S. dollars and decreased by 2% in local currency, while Managed Services revenues grew by 6% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency. Geographically, the EMEA region experienced a 9% increase in U.S. dollars and a 2% increase in local currency, while North America saw a slight decline. Growth Markets revenues increased by 2% in U.S. dollars and 5% in local currency.

Outlook and Shareholder Returns

Looking ahead, ACN confirmed its business outlook for fiscal 2024, expecting revenue growth of 2% to 5% in local currency. The company anticipates GAAP EPS to be between $11.41 and $11.76, a 6% to 9% increase, and adjusted EPS to range from $11.97 to $12.32, a 3% to 6% increase. Accenture also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share, a 15% increase from the previous fiscal year, and repurchased 3.8 million shares for a total of $1.2 billion.

Conclusion

Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial) has maintained a steady performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, with modest revenue growth and a notable increase in new bookings. The company's strategic investments and focus on future growth, particularly in areas like Gen AI, have positioned it well to navigate the current economic landscape. With a solid financial foundation and a commitment to returning value to shareholders, ACN continues to be a noteworthy player in the professional services industry.

For a detailed analysis of Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial)'s financial results and further insights, investors and interested parties are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com for comprehensive coverage and expert commentary.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Accenture PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.